The Best New Cars Coming Out In 2027

Automakers have an unusually busy year ahead of them. From long-awaited sports cars and high-performance sedans to affordable electric pickups and all-new SUVs, 2027 is shaping up to deliver some of the most exciting vehicle launches we've seen in years.

There are several iconic nameplates potentially on the horizon, like the reborn Toyota Celica / MR2 and Nissan Skyline. A few fresh halo cars are also in the works, like the Genesis Magma GT. And don’t forget practical options like the next Hyundai Tucson or Mazda CX-5 Hybrid.

With that in mind, these are the new cars, trucks, and SUVs worth keeping an eye on for 2027.

Alpina BMW 7 Series

Alpina BMW 7 Series Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $200,000 (est.)

Now that BMW owns Alpina, the luxury brand is preparing to launch its first model under the automaker’s guidance. The BMW Alpina sedan should feature the V8 engine that will power the upcoming M Performance 7 Series. The last B7 shared its twin-turbo V8 with the 7 Series but made much more power, producing over 600 horsepower. The new Alpina should have a similar amount of power, if not more.

BMW M3 / EV

BMW M3 EV Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

Price: $85,000 (est.)

The next BMW M3 will have gasoline and electric powertrains, with the EV outpunching the petrol-powered version. It's unclear how much power the M3 EV will make, but we know the combustion version will retain the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. The most potent M3 today makes 543 hp, and the next-gen version might have some electric assist to increase that figure.

Ford $30,000 Truck

Ford $30,000 Electric Truck Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $30,000 (est.)

Ford is betting big on its new Universal Electric Vehicle platform and the first model to ride on it, a new pickup truck. It’s much smaller than the Ford F-150 and appears closer in size to a third-generation Ford Ranger while offering more passenger space than the Toyota RAV4. The truck, expected to go on sale sometime next year, should start at around $30,000.

Genesis Magma GT

Genesis Magma GT Rendering by Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $150,000 (est.)

Last November, Genesis unveiled the Magma GT concept. Genesis says the car 'defines the direction of the brand's performance heritage.' The company announced last September that a Magma halo vehicle is a key part of its future product strategy. The latest rumors suggest the production Magma GT will have a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that could produce 800 horsepower or more.

Hyundai Tucson

2027 Hyundai Tucson Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

Price: $35,000 (est.)

The Tucson is Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle, and it’s expected to get a major makeover for 2027 when the fifth-generation model launches. The crossover should receive all-new styling. There is a chance that Hyundai will turn the crossover into a hybrid-only model. The automaker might also make a hotter Tucson N that will allegedly have over 295 horsepower.

Infiniti Q50

Infiniti Manual Sports Sedan Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $60,000 (est.)

The new Nissan Skyline will go on sale in the United States with an Infiniti badge. The Q50 (or Q60) will have styling "inspired by the past," but it won’t be retro, so expect something sleek and modern. Under the hood, the Infiniti Q50 will reportedly feature a tuned version of Nissan’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. It produces 420 horsepower in the Z Nismo, but the output might increase to 450 hp in the Infiniti.

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Mazda CX-5 Hybrid

Mazda CX-5 Hybrid Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1

Price: $37,000 (est.)

With the launch of the third-generation CX-5, Mazda is adding an in-house developed hybrid powertrain to the mix. It’s called the Skyactiv-Z, and it will likely pair a four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, but details are scarce. The CX-5 Hybrid should come with all-wheel drive as standard and an elevated trim package.

Mercedes-AMG CLE63

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $100,000 (est.)

Mercedes-Benz is expanding the new CLE lineup with a hotter AMG variant, and all signs suggest it will have a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with mild-hybrid assist. Mercedes faced fierce backlash to the AMG C63 featuring an electrified turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The V8 powertrain could make as much as 585 horsepower and feature several other performance upgrades.

Mercedes-Benz 'Little' G-Class

Mercedes 'Little' G-Class Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

Price: $55,000 (est.)

Mercedes-Benz is developing a smaller G-Class that it first teased nearly three years ago. It was supposed to be electric-only, but American dealers convinced the automaker to put gas engines in the compact SUV. What engines Mercedes will use is a mystery, but this is a "completely new development," so anything is possible. We doubt it will share an architecture with its larger sibling.

Nissan Skyline

Nissan Skyline Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $60,000 (est.)

Nissan is building a new Skyline, which could make as much as 450 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. It will be a rear-wheel drive sedan that will be available with a manual transmission option. The automaker is already teasing the sedan, so its debut should be imminent, and a car we will likely get in the US as the new Infiniti Q50.

Ram Dakota

Ram Mid-Size Pickup Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $35,000 (est.)

Ram’s new mid-size Dakota pickup will be a "real truck." It will compete with the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. Details remain scarce, and it’s uncertain if it will have a V8 despite the brand’s embrace of the powertrain. The powertrain lineup will likely include four- and six-cylinder gas engines, with a hybrid likely as well.

Toyota Celica (MR2)

New Toyota Celica / MR2 Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $58,000 (est.)

Toyota is developing a new sports car that could be a mid-engine Celica (or maybe the MR2). The automaker has been caught testing various prototypes that look quite sporty, and the car is rumored to have around 400 horsepower in its production form. The car is expected to feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with all-wheel drive and a GR badge.

Toyota Tundra TRD Hammer

Toyota Tundra TRD 'Hammer' Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: $78,000 (est.)

There are reports that Toyota is preparing to launch an off-road pickup called the Tundra TRD Hammer. The truck could allegedly have 37-inch tires, high-clearance bumpers, wide fenders, and a "powerful engine." There are rumors the TRD Hammer will have a tuned version of the Tundra’s twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, which produces 437 horsepower in its i-Force Max hybrid configuration.

What do you think?

Yugo

New Yugo Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Price: £25,000 (est.)

Yes, Yugo is back, and the new owner is planning to launch the first model next year. It’s a new compact car designed to compete with other runabouts like the Citroen C3, Renault Clio, and Volkswagen Polo. The car will be available with combustion and battery-electric powertrains, and a manual gearbox will be an option. The company has even discussed a performance variant.

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