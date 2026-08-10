Rezvani's New Hypercar Has 1,560 HP And An Extremely Limited Production Run

THE BREAKDOWN Custom twin-turbo 6.2-liter V8, Corvette-based platform, and 1,560 horsepower.

Rezvani limits production to five cars worldwide.

0–60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

The Rezvani Beast X doesn't just tweak the Corvette formula; it essentially tears it up and rewrites it with four-digit horsepower and an extremely limited production run. Rezvani Motors has unveiled its new American-built hypercar, powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces a claimed 1,560 horsepower.

Rezvani positions the Beast X as a US-built hypercar, but underneath all that aggressive bodywork is the Chevrolet Corvette. The company has reworked the body, powertrain, and driveline while retaining the C8's mid-engine layout, which has proven to be an excellent canvas for tuners and coachbuilt specials.

That's nothing new for Rezvani. The company has built a reputation for taking familiar hardware and turning it into something far more extreme, as seen with vehicles like the Tank SUV and Dune off-road supercar. The Beast X takes that same philosophy to another level, trading off-road capability for outright performance and horsepower.

18 Source: Rezvani

Insane Specs, Limited Production

What Rezvani has confirmed so far is impressive. The Beast X packs a custom-built, twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter V8 with fully forged internals, producing a claimed 1,560 horsepower. Rezvani says it can sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds, putting it firmly in hypercar territory.

The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, while torque is rated at a massive 1,280 pound-feet.

What do you think?

Exclusivity is another major part of the Beast X's appeal. Rezvani plans to build just five examples worldwide and is accepting reservations with a refundable $1,500 deposit. That puts the Beast X firmly in the ultra-low-volume hypercar category, aimed at buyers who want something far rarer—and far more powerful—than a conventional Corvette.

Motor1's Take: Rezvani’s jump from off-road curiosities into hypercar territory, turning mainstream hardware into a five-unit, 1,560-hp Corvette-based special, shows real ambition, but the numbers still need full independent testing to prove this Beast X is more than headline figures and a tiny build sheet.

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