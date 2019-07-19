The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is finally here after years of spy shots and renderings. While the motoring world is still waiting for an opportunity to experience the mid-engine Corvette from behind the wheel, we can at least see how the C8 stacks up against the competition.

Note that we are only using the base 2020 'Vette for this comparison. However, there are very good indications that hotter variants of the C8 are coming, including one that's using a version of the twin-turbo V8 that Cadillac brands as the Blackwing. The meaner models would probably compete against a higher rung of supercars like the Ferrari F8 Tributo or McLaren 720S.

We selected the Acura NSX, Audi R8, Jaguar F-Type R, Lexus LC 500, Mercedes-AMG GT, Nissan GT-R, and Porsche 911 Carrera S to fill the gamut of potential C8 Corvette competitors. They're all models that a person might decide to cross-shop against the 'Vette due to factors like price, performance, or simply due to a history of them being rivals.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Acura NSX Audi R8 Jaguar F-Type R Lexus LC 500 Mercedes-AMG GT Nissan GT-R Porsche 911 Carrera S Price $70,000 est. $159,495 $171,150 $102,825 $95,000 $116,895 $115,235 $114,650 Engine 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 3-motor hybrid 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 5.0-liter supercharged V8 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 Horsepower 490 hp (365 kW) 573 hp (427 kW) 562 hp (419 kW) 550 hp (410 kW) 471 hp (351 kW) 469 hp (335 kW) 565 hp (421 kW) 443 hp (330 kW) Torque 465 lb-ft (631 Nm) 476 lb-ft (645 Nm) 406 lb-ft (551 Nm) 502 lb-ft (681 Nm) 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) 465 lb-ft (631 Nm) 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch automatic 9-speed dual-clutch automatic 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 8-speed automatic 10-speed automatic 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed dual-clutch automatic 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive All-wheel drive All-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive 0-60 MPH Acceleration Less than 3.0 seconds with Z51 Pack 2.9 seconds 3.4 seconds 3.9 seconds 4.4 seconds 3.9 seconds Not Available 3.5 seconds Top Speed Not Available 191 mph / 307 kph 201 mph (324 kph) 186 mph (299 kph) 168 mph (270 kph) 189 mph (304 kph) Not Available 191 mph (307 kph) Weight Not Available 3,803 pounds (1,725 kg) 3,715 pounds (1,685 kg) 3,814 pounds (1,730 kg) 4,280 pounds (1,941 kg) Not Available 3,933 pounds (1,784 kg) 3,382 pounds (1,534 kg)

The Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 is very competitive in the segment. With 490 hp and 465 lb-ft, the naturally aspirated engine isn't at the very top heap, but the acceleration figure could be a world-beater in this class of vehicles. To make the performance even more impressive, the C8's mill uses an old-school, pushrod layout that still has enough muscle to accelerate as quickly as models with cutting-edge powerplants like the NSX's mix of turbos and hybrid assistance.

For the last several generations of the Corvette, Chevy engineers have made a real effort to improve the quality of the car's interior. We can't comment on the material quality before taking a seat inside, but the overall layout might be polarizing for some customers. The setup features a driver-focused design that aims the infotainment screen directly at the pilot. A hump in the center console features a long strip of buttons for controlling the HVAC system and seat heating.

Chevy is keeping the pricing specifics close to its chest, but the estimated $70,000 cost appears to undercut all of its rivals by a significant margin. The optional Z51 Performance Package adds pieces like a more aggressive suspension, larger brakes, improved cooling, and a revised exhaust, making it a must for performance-craving drivers who want the extra 5 hp and 5 lb-ft of torque. While we don't know what this collection of parts costs, even without the components, the C8 could make a major splash with its combination of price and performance.

Motor1.com is on hand at the C8's debut in California. Check back as we get more details about what appears to be the biggest sports car debut in years.