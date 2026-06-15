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The New Camaro Should Have A High-Performance Variant: Report

Chevrolet will likely supercharge its new 6.7-liter V8 engine for the ultimate Camaro.  

2028 Chevrolet Camaro Rendering By Motor1
Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
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The Breakdown

  • The next-generation Camaro is rumored to have a high-performance variant.  
  • Sources called the car ‘spicy’, which will make enthusiasts ‘very happy.’  
  • This hotter Camaro variant will likely feature a supercharger 6.7-liter V8 making 700 horsepower or more.  

There is growing evidence that Chevrolet will launch a new Camaro. General Motors is building a next-generation Cadillac CT5, and the updated architecture is expected to underpin a new Chevrolet sports car, which will supposedly include a high-performance model.  

In a new GM Authority report, sources described this potent Camaro variant as "spicy," which will make enthusiasts "very happy." We doubt they are talking about the standard Camaro SS, which we expect will feature the automaker’s new 6.7-liter V8.  

2028 Chevrolet Camaro Rendering By Motor1

2028 Chevrolet Camaro Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

This will be something better. The last two Camaro generations offered variants with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, and we expect the next-generation Camaro to offer one, too.  

The new 6.7-liter V8 already makes 535 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque in the Corvette Grand Sport, and a supercharger could easily push that figure to 700 hp or more. This would surpass the output of the 650-hp Camaro ZL1 and could be classified as “spicy.”  

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As before, the Camaro is expected to feature a manual transmission alongside an entry-level variant with a turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood. The new Camaro is expected to enter production in fall 2027 alongside Cadillac’s next-generation sedan.  

Motor1’s Take: A hotter, high-performance Camaro is a no-brainer for Chevrolet now that the C8 Corvette has a mid-engine layout and comes exclusively with an automatic transmission. Chevy has a bit more freedom with the Camaro, and we can’t wait to see if enthusiasts are actually happy about the seventh-generation model. 

Here's More Chevrolet News:

No, This Isn't The C9 Corvette
Here's How We'd Spec The Perfect Corvette Grand Sport

Source: GM Authority

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