Mercedes-AMG's Biggest V8 SUVs Are Back—And More Bonkers Than Ever

the breakdown Mercedes-AMG updates the GLE 63 S and GLS 63, keeping the V8 alive with a new mild-hybrid system.

The revised twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 now produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft, with 0–60 times as quick as 3.6 seconds in the GLE.

Both SUVs feature sharper styling, upgraded suspension tech, and AMG performance hardware like active roll stabilization and full-time AWD.

Rumors of the V8’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. With Mercedes-Benz reverting course on its… questionable four-cylinder PHEV decision, the V8 is still very much alive in Affalterbach. The latest AMG GLE 63 S Coupe and GLS 63 are proof of that.

These two performance SUVs have been thoroughly reworked inside and out, with sharpened performance and, of course, powerful V8 engines paired with electrification. The result is the kind of effortless performance AMG buyers expect—now with a bit more polish.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Photos by: Mercedes-Benz 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Photos by: Mercedes-Benz

Electrified Muscle, AMG Style

At the heart of both of these SUVs is an updated twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that delivers a whopping 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. This engine has been re-engineered to feel quicker and more responsive, with a new flat-plane crankshaft reducing rotating mass, helping the engine rev more freely. The upgraded intakes and turbos, meanwhile, improve throttle response and efficiency.

Helping things along is a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an updated Integrated Starter Generator (ISG 2.0). It adds up to 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, bumping extra low-end torque and smoothing out low-speed travel. It’s not a full hybrid—and AMG is careful to keep it from feeling like one—but it does make the big V8 SUVs feel more immediate off the line.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

With all that electrified V8 performance, the GLE 63 S hits 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, while the larger GLS 63 does it in 3.9. Both top out at an electronically limited 174 mph.

An AMG Ride Control+ air suspension comes standard on both models, and now it works with active roll stabilization via AMG Active Ride Control, which scans the road up to 1,000 times per second to counter body roll in real time.

Add in a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system and an electronically controlled rear locking differential, and these SUVs are engineered for performance—even if most buyers won’t even take them to the track.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Same Shape, Sharper Attitude

Visually, the GLE and GLS 63 models opt for a more conservative approach. The proportions remain largely unchanged, but now there’s a new AMG-specific grille, revised LED lighting signatures, and larger front air intakes designed to feed the upgraded V8. Around back, there are quad exhaust tips and a reshaped diffuser. And you can’t forget about the awesome 10-spoke wheels on the GLS specifically.

Inside, not much changes: big screens, bold AMG-specific graphics, and lots of customization. The latest AMG Performance steering wheel adds drive-mode controls, while MB.OS software brings real-time performance data like torque split, g-forces, and engine stats.

Mercedes-AMG also leans hard into personalization with the expanded MANUFAKTUR program—offering everything from bold paint finishes to high-end leather combinations like Yacht Blue and Tartufo Brown.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Pricing & Availability

What do you think?

The updated AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 double down on what AMG does best: big V8 power with just enough electrification, wrapped in proper AMG packaging. One thing we still don’t know is how much these performance SUVs will cost, but expect to pay a pretty penny for two of AMG’s most potent SUVs to date.

Motor1's Take: Mercedes-AMG's big boy performance SUVs are back and better than ever. With a new electrified V8 and a reworked suspension, these two SUVs should live up to the hype.

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