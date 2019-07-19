Three years ago we caught our first blurry glimpse of an early C8 Corvette prototype, heavily covered in camouflage. Now, the covers are coming off the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray a bit early. An article from Esquire magazine was published briefly and picked up on Apple News, revealing the final product and some key stats. While the article has since been taken down, we were able to grab the info before it disappeared. It's still technically unofficial, but this seems to be the mid-engined Corvette we've been waiting for.

First up, the engine. According to the leaked info from Esquire, it's a 6.2-liter V8 dubbed LT2 as we expected, developing an impressive 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with the Z51 Performance Package, this car is expected to hit 60 mph in less than three seconds. Mind you, this is the base model Corvette and if you want a comparison, the current 755-hp C7 ZR1 does the same sprint in 2.8 seconds. That's not a bad way to introduce a completely new platform.

4 Photos

There is some bad news for row-your-own enthusiasts, though. As expected, there's no manual transmission option, at least for right now. A new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic handles the shifting, although nifty paddle shifters behind the steering wheel allow drivers to swap cogs at will. Considering the impressive zero-to-60 time, the gear changes should happen much quicker than even the best three-pedal pro could manage.

Since we're on the subject of performance, some things are familiar to long-time Corvette followers. The leak mentions an optional Z51 Performance Package that includes upgraded brakes, cooling, and a throatier exhaust system so you can hear the V8 doing its thing. Sadly, we don't have any info about electronic assists that could further enhance performance; for that we'll need to wait for further official information.

The leak does talk about some of the C8's aesthetics. Corvette fans will be happy to learn that the removable roof option is still there, and for those who enjoy road trips, there are two storage areas. A frunk at the Stingray's nose is said to carry a couple of small bags, while a larger cargo area at the rear can fit a couple golf club bags. As for colors, it looks like no less than 12 shades will be available including old favorites and three new options: Rapid Blue, Zeus Bronze, and Accelerate Yellow.

Last but not least, this leak does mention an estimated price and frankly, this is where we wonder if the information is legit. It is listed as an estimate, but this new C8 Stingray could be priced in the $70,000 range, according to Esquire. If this car is able to hit 60 mph in under three seconds, the C8 Corvette could very well be the bargain performance supercar of the decade.

The official debut takes place at 8:00 PM Pacific time / 11:00 PM Eastern. We'll be able to confirm this information and hopefully have much more to bring you then.

Source: Esquire