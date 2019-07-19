2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Vs Its Predecessors

The 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray is here, ushering in one of the most drastic changes in the Corvette's 66-year history – the long-awaited mid-engined layout. Three years of spy photos and wild internet rumors, along with a few alleged setbacks, have all led to this evening as Chevrolet makes the car official. This is the base C8 Corvette with hotter models in the pipeline. However, until those come to fruition, we've decided to look back at each Corvette generation and compare the entry-level offering of each to the all-new C8.

With a 6.2-liter V8 engine making 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque, powering the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the C8 is a far departure from the C1 Corvette that debuted in 1953. The original Corvette packed a 3.9-liter inline-six engine paired with a two-speed automatic gearbox. It made a measly 150 horsepower (111 kilowatts).

It wasn't until the C2 Corvette when the 5.4-liter V8 sauntered onto the scene making a then-respectable 250 hp (186 kW). The Corvette of the modern era debuted as the C5 in 1997, packing 345 hp (257 kW).

Generation C8 C7 C6 C5 C4 C3 C2 C1 Years 2020 2014-2019 2005-2013 1997-2004 1984-1996 1968-1982 1963-1967 1953-1958 Price / 2019 Adjusted <$60,000 $51,995 / $56,257 $43,710 / $57,327 $37,495 / $59,838 $21,800 / $53,743 $4,663 / $34,321 $4,275 / $35,784 $3,498 / $33,557 Engine 6.2-liter (376 cu. in.) V8 6.2-liter (376 cu. in.) V8 6.0-liter (364 cu. in.) V8 5.7-liter (346 cu. in.) V8 5.7-liter (350 cu. in.) V8 5.4-liter (327 cu. in) V8 5.4-liter (327 cu. in.) V8 3.9-liter (236 cu. in.) I6 Horsepower 490 hp (365 kW) 455 hp (339 kW) 400 hp (298 kW) 345 hp (257 kW) 205 hp (152 kW) 300 hp (223 kW) 250 hp (186 kW) 150 hp (111 kW) Torque 465 lb-ft (631 Nm) 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) 290 lb-ft (393 Nm) 360 lb-ft (488 Nm) 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) 223 lb-ft (302 Nm) Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed automatic / 7-speed manual 4-speed automatic / 6-speed manual 4-speed automatic / 6-speed manual 4-speed automatic / 4-speed manual 3-speed automatic / 3-speed manual / 4-speed manual 2-speed automatic / 3-speed manual / 4-speed manual 2-speed automatic Length 182.3 in. (4,630.4 mm.) 176.9 in. (4,493.2 mm.) 174.6 in (4,434.8 mm.) 179.7 in. (4,564.3 mm.) 176.5 in (4,483.1 mm.) 182.1 in. (4,625.3 mm.) 175.3 in. (4,452.6 mm.) 167.0 in. (4,241.8 mm.) Wheelbase 107.2 in. (2,722.8 mm.) 106.7 in. (2,710.1 mm.) 105.7 in. (2,684.7 mm.) 104.5 in. (2,654.3 mm.) 96.2 in. (2,443.48 mm.) 98.0 in. (2,489.2 mm.) 98.0 in. (2,489.2 mm.) 102.0 in. (2,590.8 mm.) Width 76.1 in. (1,932.9 mm.) 73.9 in. (1877.0 mm.) 72.6 in. (1844.0 mm.) 73.6 in. (1,869.4 mm.) 71.0 in. (1,803.4 mm.) 69.2 in. (1,757.6 mm.) 69.9 in. (1,775.4 mm.) 72.2 in. (1,833.8 mm) Weight 3,366 lb. (1,526.7 kg.)* 3,298 lb. (1,495.9 kg.) 3,179 lb. (1,441.9 kg.) 3,218 lb. (1,459.6 kg.) 3,164 lb. (1,435.1 kg.) 3,210 lb. (1,456.0 kg.) 3,015 lb. (1,367.5 kg.) 2,705 lb.

(1,226.9 kg.)**

The new Corvette is bigger than its predecessor, growing significantly for the first time since 1968. It's fascinating to look back at the previous Corvette Generations and realize the size of the iconic car has changed little. If anything, the wheelbase has grown the most, with a few pounds gained and lost over the years. The C8 Corvette also marks the first time since the C1 that there will not be a manual gearbox at launch.

The mid-engined Corvette has had plenty of false starts over the years, with countless prototypes and concepts teasing such a car. Even from the beginning, Zora Arkus-Duntov, the father of the Corvette, championed the idea of a mid-edged offering. However, it never entered production until now.

The C8 Corvette is here, and, well, it looks a Corvette, even with its mid-engined layout. It's a new standard for the American sports car, and it's more potent than its predecessors. But what do you think? Which is the best Corvette generation ever? How does the new C8 stack up against its new-found competitors? Tell us in the comments below.

* DRY WEIGHT

** SHIPPING WEIGHT MINUS FLUIDS, HEATER, RADIO