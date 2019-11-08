5 / 27

The current Nissan 370Z has grown long in tooth; the current model has been on the market since 2009. While Nissan hasn't outright confirmed a successor, the automaker did surprise the world in October 2019 by saying to "expect something soon" regarding the sports car. Just a few days later, a 370Z test mule was spotted at the Nurburgring, possibly testing a new powertrain beneath the car's familiar skin. With the Toyota Supra back and sporting an inline-six engine, wouldn't it be great to have a new Z car with its own inline-six, as the lineup once had back in the 280ZX days? If that test mule was exercising a new powertrain, we could see an all-new Z in 2022.