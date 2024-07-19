BMW is heading toward a design revolution with its future EVs. We got a preview of that last year with the clean and angular BMW Vision Neue Klasse sedan. Earlier this year, the Vision Neue Klasse X SUV joined the party. Now, spy photos of a new coupe have surfaced—but this is something different. This doesn't look like a concept car.

This could be our first look at a production-spec Neue Klasse model. And with a curious resemblance to the iconic BMW M1, we're wondering what the engineers have in store for this sleek fastback. Is it a hypercar? Is it a sports car? Is it an SUV? So many questions.

Unfortunately, the details are slim right now. That didn't stop us from (digitally) peeling away the camouflage in order to get a better look at BMW's new car, and as more information comes in, we will update this post. For now, here's everything we know about the BMW Neue Klasse coupe.

What Will It Be Called?

At this point, names are pure speculation. We've heard rumblings that this could be a supercar following in the footsteps of the legendary BMW M1, and that's a fair assessment given the design. A callback to the BMW i8 is also a possibility, especially since this will be an electric vehicle.

We did uncover a trademark for the iM3 moniker a while back, and while this certainly isn't M3 material, it suggests this coupe—as with other Neue Klasse vehicles—will carry an i badge. Other rumors hint at the name iX4 to replace the recently discontinued X4 crossover coupe.

What Will It Look Like?

BMW Neue Klasse Coupe Rendering

With a skin-tight camo wrap on the exterior, there really isn't much left to the imagination aside from colors and details. Our rendering adds a sharp front chin spoiler with vertical fins at the corners similar to the Neue Klasse concept. Further back, we have a black B-pillar that loosely resembles the i8. The camo wrap accentuates the angles on the rear fascia; finished in a shade of blue it looks far less dramatic. Thin taillights wrap around neatly and cleanly.

It's worth noting that the side mirrors here are identical to what we've seen in spy shots. That's a significant clue to this being a production car versus a concept. As for the lack of door handles, sources tell us electronic controls in the pillar will operate the doors. Overall it's very flat and wide with little drama—a stark contrast to BMW's current polarizing design language.

What's Under The Hood?

The better question here is, what's at the wheels? Sources tell us the prototype has individual electric motors for each wheel, mounted at the hub where you'd normally expect to see big brakes. The total horsepower figure is unknown, but an 800-volt architecture is virtually guaranteed—and it could offer as much as 621 miles of range.

Such a setup suggests this could be an exceedingly powerful electric supercar; BMW says the unit is capable of up to 1,341 horsepower. Individual hub motors would provide all kinds of maneuvering capabilities with torque vectoring, individual braking, or even tank turn. So even if it's not a 1,000-hp electric hypercar, it should be a lively sports car.

When Will It Debut?

This is a tricky question. BMW has already said several Neue Klasse models will debut in the next few years, with the first one coming in the second half of 2025. We expect that to be either the sedan or SUV, but catching this prototype with basic camouflage and production features has us wondering if it will be this first.

Launching a halo vehicle to generate excitement for other Neue Klasse models could be a neat strategy, and it's not like that hasn't been done before. If it doesn't come first, 2026 is a logical timeframe for an official reveal.

BMW Neue Klasse EV Concept BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV Concept

How Much Will It Cost?

With four electric motors, a sleek shape, and the potential for big power, this is likely a six-figure vehicle. For comparison, i8 started at $150,000 for its last year of production, and it was a plug-in hybrid with only 369 hp.