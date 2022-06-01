Listen to this article

Buick announced today that it would become a fully electric brand. The company will launch its first North American EV next year, and the new Wildcat EV concept previews the brand’s new design language as it transitions to electric propulsion.

The new coupe concept is, uh, wild, with a 2+2 layout and distinct “semi-swing” doors that “will influence Buick production models for the foreseeable future.” The Wildcat wears a bold design, with an angular front end, sharp creases, and super-thin headlights with micro-LED lighting technology. It’s a bold look that appears to be a radical evolution of the brand’s current styling.

A trapezoidal grille sits low on its face underneath the new, streamlined Buick badge. Buick released no powertrain details for the concept, likely because this is all about design, inside and out. There’s an external charge indicator visible through the hatch’s rear glass, and the Wildcat EV sports blade-style taillights embedded in the roof’s sail panels. Completing the package are Jet Age-inspired 18-inch turbine wheels.

The bold styling efforts are apparent inside, where the Wildcat features at least two digital screens, a slim dashboard design, and cockpit-style seats with cantilevered headrests that look wildly retro and sleek. A prominent center console separates the passengers, while contrasting colors like Legato Green and orange liven up the interior.

The Wildcat comes packed with technology, like artificial intelligence, aromatherapy, and biometrics. The vehicle is even designed to detect anxious drivers and work to calm them down by dimming the cabin lights, activating the massaging seats, and releasing aromatherapy scents.

Automakers like Buick are beginning to rethink the cabin experience as they shift toward electric vehicles and autonomous driving. Many emphasize comfort and entertainment, and the Wildcat follows suit.

Buick announced alongside the Wildcat EV that it would become a fully electric brand by the end of the decade. Next year, the company will launch its first EV, and Buick will brand them under the Electra name. Buick teased an EV back in February for a summer reveal, which is likely be the brand’s first EV that will launch in 2024.