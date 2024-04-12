Mercedes might have canceled that weird half sedan/half Maybach SUV contraption, but it's apparently working on another special sport utility vehicle. Autocar reports AMG is developing a dedicated high-riding EV with four-digit horsepower to launch in 2026. It allegedly won't be related to any existing Benz-branded product since it'll be underpinned by the upcoming AMG.EA platform.

It's said to be roughly as big as the slinky Vision AMG, so expect an overall length of about 200 inches and a generous wheelbase of 118 inches. The SUV's imposing size will make it a rival for the Lotus Eletre and Porsche's upcoming three-row electric luxobarge. It’ll also indirectly compete with BMW's polarizing XM plug-in hybrid behemoth.

Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept

23 Photos

Autocar expects AMG to preview its flagship electric SUV with a concept before introducing the production model in a couple of years. It's unclear how many motors it'll have but at least two are planned since the hot EV will receive all-wheel drive. A combined output of "well over 1,000 horsepower" is mentioned by the British magazine, which cites a person familiar with AMG's agenda about the mysterious model offering "a whole new level of variable traction possibilities."

The unnamed model could serve as an SUV equivalent of the Vision AMG, bound to be an electric successor to the intricately named AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The swoopy sedan will be AMG's first bespoke performance car since the SLS AMG Electric Drive was a gasoline-to-electric conversion. The sporty EQ models are just amped-up Benz models.

Rumor has it Mercedes is already making changes at its German plant in Sindelfingen to accommodate production of the super SUV. It'll likely be built on the same assembly line as the sedan, which will be the first to hit the market.

It looks as though we'll have to wait more for an all-electric sports car since AMG appears to prioritize more volume-oriented products. Hopefully, the sedan and SUV will be successful enough to convince bean counters a coupe is worth a shot in an SUV-obsessed world. AMG getting its very own electric platform is an encouraging sign there will be fun cars in the EV era, which won't come as early as Mercedes predicted.