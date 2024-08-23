Remember the AM-RB 003? The concept debuted in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show as a window into the future of Aston Martin’s next mid-engined supercar. At the premiere, the British marque said we’d see the production version before the end of 2021. However, it's the second half of 2024 and the final car is still not here. Meanwhile, here’s a prototype running around the Nürburgring.

Although we've yet to see customer cars, this test vehicle looks instantly familiar with its mighty rear wing. It's an attractive piece of kit that looks more refined than the preceding concept. The aero pack will be good for more than 1,322 pounds of downforce at 149 mph. The livery/camo hints Aston Martin still isn't willing to show off the final design. The lightweight side windows suggest it's a hardcore AMR version since the press shots of the regular Valhalla from 2021 showed regular glass.

That somewhat muted sound you're hearing doesn't come from an Aston Martin engine. Initially, the supercar was supposed to have an in-house twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V-6 but that subsequently made way for a larger V-8 of AMG origins. Also fitted with a pair of turbochargers, the 4.0-liter flat-plane crank mill revs to 7,200 rpm and drives the rear wheels. Hopefully, it'll be louder on the production-ready model, unless this prototype portrays a Euro-spec car that must meet stricter noise regulations.

On its own, the combustion engine belts out a meaty 800 horsepower, routed to the rear wheels. However, the Valhalla won't be a pure gasoline supercar since it'll adopt a hybrid powertrain with three electric motors. Combined, this setup will be good for 998 hp in an all-wheel-drive supercar with no conventional reverse gear. Instead, the front-mounted motors provide the reverse function so that Aston Martin can shave off weight. The third e-motor is housed within the transmission and sends power to the rear axle while also doubling as the starter/generator for the combustion engine.

Provided the performance numbers haven't changed since the last time Aston Martin talked about the supercar, the Valhalla will hit 62 mph in two and a half seconds. Flat out, it'll do 217 mph. Running solely on electric power, it won't go any faster than 80 mph. In EV mode, it will not go any farther than nine miles. As for weight, AM is targeting a remarkably low 3,417 pounds before adding fluids.

Aston Martin promises to start production this year, with 999 units to be assembled. The Valhalla will go up against the Ferrari SF90 Stradale successor, McLaren Artura, and the recently unveiled Lamborghini Temerario. Although the price tag is unknown, it’s safe to assume it'll significantly undercut the flagship Valkyrie. There was supposed to be a third mid-engined supercar, molded after the 2019 Vanquish Vision concept, but that one was canceled last year.

However, there's a new front-engined Vanquish around the corner with a thumping twin-turbo V-12 engine rated at 824 hp and 738 lb-ft.