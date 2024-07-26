The Corvette ZR1 is finally here, and it's more ferocious than we could've ever imagined. With 1,064 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged flat-plane crank V-8, it's set to be the most capable C8 ever (by a wide margin). That is, until the Zora arrives.

That's right, there's an even crazier Corvette on the way. The long-rumored Zora is expected to use the ZR1's twin-turbo V-8 combined with the e-motor and battery setup from the E-Ray hybrid, resulting in all-wheel drive and around 1,220 hp. While Chevrolet has yet to confirm plans for a top-level Zora, there are obvious signs. Let us give you a rundown.

There Are Zora Test Mules

It's always tough to tell which trims are hiding underneath camouflage wrap, but if you look closely enough, there are several hints. Corvette test mule spy shots reveal engineers have been testing more than just the ZR1.

CorvetteBlogger did a great analysis on a recent set of prototype photos, offering some insight into the differences between the ZR1 and what looks to be an even more extreme Zora. The changes come down to the radiators. Look closely, and you can see E-Ray-style stacked coolers being used on ZR1-bodied test mules.

This style of radiator is only found on the E-Ray, likely used to cool the battery and/or the electric motor. Look at the radiators on the Z06 and the ZR1, and you won't see the stacked setup. So it makes sense to assume these prototypes are sporting the ZR1's engine combined with the E-Ray's electric power, aka, the Zora.

Of course, this is pure speculation right now. Manufacturers test different drivetrain and cooling setups all the time, so it's possible Chevy could be testing weird radiator combos with existing powertrains, or even throwing in an extra radiator to confuse curious onlookers. But we find the case for a Zora the most likely.

The ZR1 Can Accommodate The E-Ray's Electric Motor

During our walk-around of the ZR1 cutaway buck, we noticed some fascinating design choices that hint at the Zora's existence.

Despite the twin-turbo equipment and all of the extra cooling load that comes with that, there's still room in the center tunnel for the E-Ray's 1.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Chevy could've used that space for bigger coolant hoses or even storage space, but instead, engineers left it bare. Telling.

And while this might just be a parts-sharing thing, we couldn't help but notice Chevy opted to use a coolant hose up front that kinks around the area where the electric motor would sit, leaving yet another big space that's just begging to be occupied.

Nothing definitive, obviously, but all the signs point to an even crazier model to come.

The Corvette's Chief Engineer Dropped A Big Hint

When speaking with Motor1 about Corvette trims and their respective power levels, chief engineer Tadge Juechter dropped a strong hint of an even more powerful C8 to come (emphasis ours).

"We had to be careful because we've been working on [the ZR1] for six years," Juechter told Motor1. We had to keep our mouths shut, and we're still working on stuff in the future."

On the surface that sounds pretty vague, but it's important to consider Juechter is retiring following the ZR1's launch. So it's likely he only has a deep knowledge of Corvettes in the near future. That means his statement above is far more specific than it seems, as it suggests an even more powerful C8 is coming.

Chevrolet Is Benchmarking A Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Corvette engineers are known to purchase cars from competitors to use as benchmarking tools. Chevy famously purchased a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and an Acura NSX to benchmark against various Corvette trims. And it's likely doing the same for the Zora.

Back in June Chevrolet was caught testing a Ferrari SF90 Stradale against a pack of camouflaged Corvette prototypes. The SF90 pairs a twin-turbo V-8 out back to three electric motors—one in the transmission and two up front—for all-wheel drive. That's a strikingly similar setup to what we'd see on the Zora, albeit with a lot less power (the Ferrari makes "just" 986 hp).

It's possible Chevy might be using the SF90 to compare against ZR1s, as the power levels are similar. But considering the Ferrari's drivetrain setup, we're thinking it's being used for the Zora.