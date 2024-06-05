The Honda Prelude Concept was a welcome surprise when it debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show last year. The company has since confirmed the Prelude concept will eventually make it to production, which has sent the rumor mill into a frenzy of speculation.

It won't be as sporty as it looks, unfortunately, with an efficient hybrid powertrain hiding underneath that sleek body. But to its credit, the last Prelude only made 200 horsepower when it left the American market at the end of 2001. The final production version should look very similar to the concept, which is a win in our book—but it's still unclear if Honda plans to sell it here in the US.

Here's what we do know about the new Honda Prelude thus far.

What Will It Be Called?

Honda's new coupe will resurrect the Prelude name used on the concept. Honda used the moniker for its two-door sports car from 1978 until 2001. The new Prelude will replace the since-discontinued Civic and Accord Coupes Honda's lineup, and it will serve as a "prelude for all the electric vehicles" the company plans to launch in the coming years.

What Will the Honda Prelude Look Like?

The Prelude concept previewed the model's return as a two-door hybrid coupe. The automaker has a habit of making its production models closely resemble concepts—as seen with the Civic—and we expect that to happen with this new model.

The concept had the classic short rear deck and long hood proportions of a coupe. A simple lower front grille opening sat below sleek headlights, while a full-width rear light bar in a black surround under a black deck-lid spoiler complemented the clean styling.

Honda never showed the Prelude's cabin on the concept. Some Honda cues will carry over, and it could have unique Prelude branding and special seats inside.

How Big is the Prelude?

If the latest rumors are true, the new Prelude should be similar in size to the Toyota GR86 sports car. The Honda will be about two inches longer than the Toyota at 169.3 inches while having the same-sized wheelbase—101.4 inches—and nearly identical heights at 51.2 and 51.6 inches, respectively. The Honda is about a half-inch wider than the Toyota and has a 2+2 layout for four passengers.

What Will Power the Prelude?

Honda has confirmed the coupe will have a hybrid powertrain with two electric motors. The latest report says the Prelude will use the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder e:HEV engine that powers the Accord and Civic hybrids. However, the Prelude will produce a bit more power than that pair, estimated at 207 hp. The new Civic Hybrid makes 200 hp, which is more than the new Civic Si, while the Accord has 204 hp.

Those numbers align with the statement made by Honda's chief engineer, Tomoyuki Yamagami, who said the Prelude wouldn't be "the sportiest, zippiest car." It also lines up with the fact that the coupe will likely have a continuously variable transmission. The Civic will remain the only option with a manual gearbox.

Will Honda Sell the Prelude in America?

Although the company brought the concept to last year's Los Angeles Auto Show, Honda still has yet to confirm if it will sell the new Prelude in the United States. Honda admitted it brought the hybrid coupe to America "to gauge customer interest." However, Yamagami has revealed that Honda is developing the Prelude in both left- and right-hand configurations, increasing the chance it might arrive on our shores.

How Much Will the Prelude Cost?

According to reports, Honda wants to position the new Prelude as a premium option above the Civic and Toyota GR86. In Japan, the GR86 costs ¥2.9 to ¥3.6 million ($18,738 to $23,261 at today's exchange rate). The Prelude will cost a bit more, ranging from ¥4.2 to ¥4.5 million ($27,138 to $29,077) in that country.

If the Prelude arrives in America, and Honda still wants to outclass the Toyota, it could start somewhere in the $30,000 range as the GR86 begins at $30,395 in the US (the price includes the $1,095 destination charge). However, the Toyota makes 228 hp from its 2.4-liter flat-engine, so it would be cheaper and more powerful than the Honda but less efficient.

When Will the Honda Prelude Go on Sale?

Even though Honda set the internet on fire last October with the Prelude Concept's surprise reveal, it's not expected to go on sale until sometime in 2025, likely as a 2026 model. It might arrive in the second half of next year, and customers in America might have to wait even longer if Honda staggers the global rollout.