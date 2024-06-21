While some automakers are changing their EV plans, BMW is marching ahead. The company will launch models using its Neue Klasse platform in a few years, including its high-performance M cars. Those worried about the move to electrification should feel some relief from BMW M CEO Frank van Meel, who claimed that the electric M3 will "beat everything."

He told Motor Trend that he is eager to take advantage of the car's quad-motor configuration due to the ability to control the drivetrain and the chassis "with one central logic," creating a "neutral, linear, and predictable" performance car that should have the power to, well, beat everything.

BMW Neue Klasse EV Concept

Frank Weber, BMW's head of engineering and R&D, has already hinted at the car making one megawatt of power, or 1,341 horsepower. The M car will feature unique battery chemistry and cooling, in-house designed e-motors, an 800-volt architecture, and special software to run it all.

The automaker is also considering a lighter rear-wheel-drive variant that offers a different driving experience. Half the motors likely mean half the power and 670 hp is still a lot. We might also get an electric M3 Touring riding on the new architecture, but all the fun stuff is still a few years away. The Neue Klasse-based 3 Series arrives in 2026, followed by the M3 in 2027. The wagon would likely come after that, closer to the decade's end.

How much will this super-machine cost? We don't know, but we hope the price doesn't also beat everything we have ever seen. Bold cars backed by bold claims often come with equally bold price tags