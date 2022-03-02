Approximately two years ago, Polestar unveiled the stunning Precept concept as a hint at the future of the company. The EV automaker used the four-door prototype as an inspiration for its new concept vehicle, which follows the same design language but applies it to a gorgeous-looking four-seat roadster. The O2 concept debuts today to redefine “sports roadsters for the electric age.”

The simplest and shortest explanation of Polestar's idea is a hard-top sports car built with classic open-top proportions but benefitting from the latest tech developments in electric mobility. It is “the hero car for our brand,” the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath explains, a car that previews what can be achieved with the design and technology know-how Polestar currently has.

Volvo’s EV arm describes the O2 as a typical roadster in the best traditions of this niche segment. Created to introduce a “lively, light” feeling behind the wheel, it should deliver a “spirited” driving experience thanks to its bonded aluminum platform derived from the Polestar 5’s architecture. Minimal roll angles, direct steering, and agile electric powertrain are told to be part of the vehicle’s DNA. Unfortunately, there are no specific output numbers for the EV powertrain.

The O2 is not only fun but also friendly to the environment. All soft components of the interior are made of recycled polyester, including foam, adhesive, 3D knit fibers, and non-woven lamination. Different grades of aluminum, mostly from recycled aluminum, are used throughout the chassis.

Possibly the coolest feature of the roadster concept is the autonomous cinematic drone that's integrated behind the rear seats of the O2. It was designed to be deployable while the vehicle is in motion and to fly above it and film driving scenes. This is possible thanks to a special aerofoil that raises behind the rear seats to create a calm area of negative pressure that allows the drone to take off when the car is on the move.