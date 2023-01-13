Listen to this article

The Nissan GT-R may be old, but it still has a few tricks up its sleeve for 2024. An updated model debuted at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon for the Japanese market, bringing tweaks to the grille, updates to the suspension, and a couple of new special edition trims that keep the enduring platform front and center in the world of speed.

On the outside, you'll be hard-pressed to spot differences unless you're looking at the front. A redesigned grille and fascia bring straighter lines and some symmetry to the GT-R's face. Nissan also says aerodynamic performance is improved, while underneath the skin, refinements to the platform offer a more comfortable ride with reduced noise and vibration. While it may sound like the GT-R is getting soft in its old age, Nissan assures us the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine is as potent as ever, still generating 562 horsepower across the lineup save for the Nismo, which remains steady at 591 hp.

That's true for the Nismo Special edition as well, one of two new trim levels joining the GT-R field in Japan. It gains further aerodynamic adjustments that focus on performance, and the suspension receives special performance tuning. A mechanical limited-slip differential is plugged into the front axle for a better bite on tarmac. A carbon Nismo hood and new Recaro carbon black seats are fresh for 2024, and the engine features weight-balanced parts for added refinement. Nissan says the 2024 Nismo Special edition is the highest-performing GT-R of them all.

For those seeking a stand-out GT-R that isn't quite as aggressive, there's the T-spec. The second new trim for 2024, it slots above the Premium and runs the 562-hp version of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter six-pot. From there, Nissan engineers give the T-spec its own special blend of suspension tuning for a balance between comfort and performance. It also receives a set of carbon disc brakes.

The updated 2024 GT-R will reach dealerships in Japan this spring. Nismo-tweaked versions will arrive in the summer. Last year, the GT-R was discontinued in Europe due to emissions regulations. It's unknown if the changes will reach US shores.