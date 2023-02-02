Listen to this article

This month, Nissan will be talking about the future in a series of events called Nissan Futures. While the name might not be particularly imaginative, the Max-Out concept car created to garner some attention for the program is quite the opposite. And if you're in the vicinity of Nissan's global headquarters in Japan over the next 30 days, you can drop by to see it.

Or, you can see it from all angles in our photo gallery below. Don't worry if you find its swoopy convertible shape and grid-like green lines familiar. The Max-Out concept actually debuted way back in November 2021 as one of four "out" concept cars. Back then, we were talking about the Chill-Out, Surf-Out, and Hang-Out concepts but alas, those were just digital creations without a real-world presence.

For reasons not mentioned in Nissan's press release, the Max-Out was pulled from the computer to real-life in the full-size convertible seen here. Considering it looks like something you'd see in one of the Tron films, there's a bit of irony to all of this.

In making the jump from binary code to physical form, the Max-Out concept gained a few things. Immediately noticeable are the wheels, which now have a round 3D pattern that could be hypnotic if you stare at them too long. We also get more neon blue to go with the neon green, making this concept look even more like a Tron extra. The interior offers more detail as well, featuring a wide digital screen capable of handling multiple tasks. Judging by the graphic on the left side of the screen, one of the tasks is apparently monitoring the status of wormholes in space.

We kid a bit, partially because the Max-Out is just out there compared to recent concepts from other brands relating to the future of motoring. For the record, Nissan offers no information regarding powertrain or performance and as such, it's possible this is simply a mock-up without anything under the skin. There's also no mention of any component on this car possibly entering production, never mind the whole thing. We don't even get a hint of this previewing "future design language" that we so often hear from automakers.

That said, it's nice to see a concept depicting a future where two-seat roofless sports cars and steering wheels still exist.