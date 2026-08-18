850,000 Jeep, Ram, Dodge And Chrysler Vehicles Recalled

THE BREAKDOWN Which 2026–2027 Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler models are recalled.

How serious the backup camera problem is and how the OTA fix works.

What owners should do next.

Backup cameras are supposed to make parking easier, not leave you staring at a blank screen. Stellantis is recalling nearly 850,000 2026–2027 Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles in the United States because a radio software glitch can stop the rearview image from appearing when you shift into reverse.

The company is rolling out a free over-the-air software fix, so most owners will not need to visit a dealer. Knowing which models are involved and what the update actually does helps you decide how quickly to respond if your vehicle is on the list.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica Photo by: Chrysler

Which Models Are Recalled

The recall covers a long list of 2026 and 2027 model-year vehicles across Stellantis brands. Named models include Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, Chrysler Voyager, Dodge Charger, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer L, Wrangler, Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and Ram ProMaster and ProMaster EV.

Stellantis says about 848,000 vehicles in the United States are covered, out of roughly 955,000 affected worldwide, with the rest split between Canada, Mexico, and other markets. If you run a small fleet with multiple Ram trucks or Jeep SUVs, expect several vehicles to be flagged once VIN lookups and mailed recall notices are active.

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Photo by: Jeep

How Dangerous Is The Glitch?

The defect traces to radio software that can keep the rearview camera feed from showing on the central screen when you select reverse. You suddenly lose the wide-angle view behind the vehicle and have to rely on mirrors and direct sightlines, which can be stressful in tight parking lots or crowded driveways.

A working backup camera is part of the minimum required rear visibility gear under federal rules, so a failure counts as a safety defect even if the vehicle still drives normally. Stellantis is responding by sending a free over-the-air software update to the radio system, restoring the camera image without a dealer visit for most owners. You should see a message on the screen or in an app prompting you to approve or schedule the install while the vehicle is parked.

What do you think?

If you owned a Wrangler or Gladiator caught in the earlier Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator recall for fire risk, the drill will feel familiar: the vehicle connects over the air, downloads revised code, then reboots the infotainment system. If the radio cannot receive updates or fails to take the patch, a dealer visit will be the fallback remedy.

Motor1's Take: Stellantis has leaned hard on software-heavy infotainment systems, and this recall is the flip side of that strategy as a glitch in the radio suddenly becomes a federal safety issue. The upside is that most owners get a fix without losing a day at the dealer, which is how recalls for camera or screen problems should work.

Source: Stellantis

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