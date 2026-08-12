Owners Trapped After Toyota, Lexus 12-Volt Battery Failures

THE BREAKDOWN Dead 12-volt batteries in some Toyota and Lexus hybrids can disable smart entry and electric door releases.

Which? logged over 270 UK complaints, with Lexus LBX owners reporting a 29.2 percent rate of battery issues.

Toyota and Lexus now emphasize using the mechanical key and interior manual releases.

A dead 12-volt battery in some UK-market Toyota and Lexus hybrids is doing more than killing the radio presets, it is leaving people fighting to get out of their cars. Consumer group Which? has flagged cases where an electric door-opening system stayed locked when the starter battery failed, forcing owners to smash a window or wrestle jammed doors with kids in the back.

The core issue is a conventional 12-volt starter battery in certain Toyota and Lexus hybrids that appears prone to repeated discharge or early failure. Which? gathered more than 270 UK owner responses about battery problems, and more than three-quarters involved Toyota and Lexus models, far above the survey average for full hybrid cars from all brands.

Battery Fault Explained

Within that sample, the Lexus LBX logged a 29.2 percent rate of battery problems and the Toyota Yaris Cross came in at 19.1 percent, while about 5.6 percent of full hybrid owners overall reported a battery issue. Owners of Lexus RX, NX, RZ, and LBX, plus Toyota C-HR, Corolla, Yaris, and Yaris Cross most often reported repeated failures, replacement costs, and having to buy external charging kits.

Toyota has faced other recent electrical and safety problems, including charging system malfunction warnings on some models and a separate recall where an instrument-cluster display can go blank in certain 2025–2026 Camry vehicles. None of those campaigns directly cover this 12-volt complaint, but they underline why owners are sensitive to anything that affects basic safety functions such as door locks and warning lights.

Toyota Yaris Cross (2024)

What Owners Can Do

Which? highlighted the Lexus LBX and Toyota Yaris Cross as models with high reported rates and listed the Lexus RX, NX, RZ, plus Toyota C-HR, Corolla, and Yaris among the cars where owners most often described repeated 12-volt failures. Lexus has fitted a higher-capacity 12-volt battery to new LBX cars built from April 2025 and checks battery quality when those cars come in for routine maintenance, replacing batteries free of charge if they match the faulty production run.

Toyota updated its battery checks in May 2026 so that owners whose cars are found to need a new 12-volt battery receive a free replacement. A flat 12-volt may prevent smart entry, keyless start, and some electric door functions from working, but most recent Lexus and Toyota models include a mechanical key blade hidden in the fob and at least one manual interior door release.

If you cannot unlock your Toyota or Lexus because the smart entry system is dead, remove the metal key from the fob and use the key cylinder hidden behind a cap on the driver door handle. Once inside, locate the manual release described in the owner's manual, on some Lexus models the interior handle needs the door opener switch pulled toward you twice to mechanically unlatch the door, and Toyota and Lexus stress that customers should learn those overrides in advance rather than trying to find them in a panic.

What do you think?

For shoppers weighing hybrid reliability, this UK story lands alongside other open issues, from recent Toyota and Lexus recall lists for 2026-model vehicles to high-profile cases like a Camry fire investigation and battery corrosion problems on other brands. If you drive one of the affected Toyota or Lexus hybrids, the most useful step right now is to learn where your mechanical key and manual interior door releases are and practice using them before a dead battery turns that knowledge test into an emergency.

Motor1's Take: This matters to owners and shoppers because anything that can trap people in or out of a car is a basic safety issue, so watch for updated dealer actions, insist on a battery state-of-health check if you see repeated discharges, and practice the mechanical key and interior manual release once so a flat starter battery does not become a real emergency.

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