You're Probably Not Using All Of Your Car's Key Fob Features

You probably use your car's key fob several times a day without thinking much about it. Press the unlock button. Press lock. Maybe open the trunk. But then there are the other buttons—or strange symbols—you may have never used.

Modern key fobs can do far more than simply lock and unlock a car. Depending on the vehicle, a fob can start the engine remotely, open the trunk, roll all the windows down, fold the side mirrors, trigger the alarm and even activate features without you touching the car. Here's what those buttons actually do.

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What Do The Lock, Unlock And Trunk Buttons Do?

Let's start with the obvious ones. The closed padlock symbol usually locks the vehicle, while the open padlock unlocks it. But even these simple buttons can behave differently depending on the car.

Some vehicles unlock all doors with one press. Others unlock only the driver's door initially, requiring a second press to unlock the remaining doors.

The button showing a trunk or hatch usually controls the vehicle's cargo area. Depending on the car, pressing it may simply unlock the trunk, while holding it down can actually open the trunk or liftgate.

Some vehicles also let you close the power liftgate from the key fob by holding the button. The exact operation depends on the vehicle, and some manufacturers require a long press to prevent accidental activation.

What's The Button With The Circular Arrow?

That's usually the remote-start button. If your vehicle is equipped with factory remote start, the circular-arrow symbol typically lets you start the engine without being inside the car.

The sequence varies by manufacturer. Some require you to press the lock button first and then hold the remote-start button; others use a dedicated button.

Remote start can be useful in extreme weather because it allows the cabin to begin warming up or cooling down before you get inside. Modern vehicles may also automatically shut the engine off after a predetermined period.

Remote-start availability and operation vary by vehicle, trim and market, so your owner's manual is the best source for the exact procedure.

What Does The Panic Button Actually Do?

The panic button is usually marked with a horn symbol or something resembling an alarm. Press it and the vehicle's horn and lights may start flashing or sounding continuously.

Mind you, it’s not just there to annoy your neighbors. The feature is designed to attract attention in an emergency or help you locate your vehicle in a crowded parking lot.

If you accidentally press it while your keys are in your pocket, don't panic. Most systems can be turned off by pressing the panic button again or using another button on the fob, although the exact procedure depends on the vehicle.

What Other Tricks Can Your Key Fob Do?

Here's where things get more interesting. Depending on the vehicle, your key fob may be able to:

Roll the windows down remotely by holding the unlock button.

Close the windows or sunroof by holding the lock button.

Activate certain functions through button combinations or long presses.

Unlock the car with a hidden mechanical key if the fob battery dies.

Help you access the cabin so you can use the vehicle's backup starting procedure.

Not every car offers these features, and the exact button sequences vary between manufacturers. But that little fob in your pocket may contain both high-tech electronics and a very old-fashioned emergency key.

Why Doesn't Every Button Work On Every Car?

One reason key fobs can be confusing is that there isn't a universal set of functions. What a button does depends on the vehicle, trim level and available equipment.

A button that starts a car remotely on one vehicle may do nothing on another. Likewise, a trunk button might release the latch on one model but automatically open the entire liftgate on another.

The button sequence can also vary; some features require a quick press, while others need you to double-tap or hold a button for several seconds. Some features are also restricted to certain trims or require additional equipment.

That's why looking at the symbols isn't always enough. The owner's manual will tell you what each button does and, importantly, whether you need to tap, double-tap or hold it.

Some Drivers Are Just Discovering Hidden Key Fob Tricks

Reddit is full of owners discovering that their key fobs can do more than they realized. In a recent r/CX50 thread, one owner shared a tip for remotely lowering the windows by pressing the unlock button several times and then holding it. The post quickly attracted hundreds of upvotes, with other owners admitting they hadn't known about the feature.

A similar r/LifeProTips post about remotely opening car windows received more than 10,000 upvotes, with commenters reacting as if they'd just discovered a completely new feature on their cars.

The panic button gets a different reaction. In an r/cars discussion, owners described accidentally activating it while carrying their keys, with some saying the button was surprisingly easy to hit.

Even remote start can be a discovery. One r/cars thread about hidden vehicle features included an owner who accidentally discovered that holding a key-fob button started the car remotely—two years after buying it.

The takeaway is pretty simple: your key fob may have features you've never used simply because nobody showed you they were there. Checking the owner's manual could reveal a few surprisingly useful tricks.

The Key Fob Is More Sophisticated Than It Looks

A modern key fob is essentially a tiny remote-control computer for your vehicle.

At its simplest, it locks and unlocks the doors. But depending on the car, it can also control the trunk, start the engine remotely, activate an alarm, operate windows and provide an electronic backup system.

What do you think?

And many of the most useful functions aren't obvious until you know the right button sequence.

So make sure you take a closer look at your key fob because that button you've never touched might be hiding one of your car's most useful features.

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