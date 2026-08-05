Ram 1500 Owners, Check Your Seatbelts: 1.5 Million Trucks Recalled

THE BREAKDOWN Over 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickups (2019–2026) are recalled worldwide; about 1,271,294 are in the US.

Second-row center and driver-side rear seat belt buckle anchors may not be properly attached.

Owners should check VINs at recalls.mopar.com, avoid using affected rear seats.

More than 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019–2026 model years are being recalled worldwide because some rear seat belt anchors might not be properly attached to the truck’s body. That’s a huge number of popular trucks in daily use, from family haulers to work rigs, and it immediately raises questions about rear passenger safety.

Stellantis says the safety campaign covers second-row center and driver-side belt buckle anchors that may not meet federal rules for how seat belts are mounted. If you run a Ram 1500 or manage a fleet, you’ll want to know if your VIN is included, how urgent the repair is, and what to tell anyone riding in the second row until a dealer can inspect the truck.

Ram 1500 Recall Scope, Years And Markets

Stellantis is recalling more than 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickups built for the 2019–2026 model years across global markets. In the United States, documents cite an estimated 1,271,294 affected trucks, with the remainder in Canada, Mexico, and other regions where the 1500 is sold.

The campaign targets second-row center and/or driver-side rear seat belt buckle anchors that may not be properly attached to the body structure. That can reduce rear belt performance in a crash, has been linked to at least one reported injury, and means some trucks may not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 210, which governs seat belt anchorages.

Owner notification letters in the US are expected to start mailing around August 18, and the recall may not immediately appear in federal databases, so a clean search result today does not guarantee your Ram 1500 is in the clear. Outside the US, drivers should watch for instructions from local distributors and transport agencies, which are rolling out the same basic inspection and repair strategy even if local campaign numbers differ.

2026 Ram 1500 Hemi Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

What’s Wrong With The Rear Seat Belts And How To Get It Fixed

The defect centers on how the second-row center and driver-side rear seat belt buckle anchors were attached during production. On some trucks, the anchor may not be fully secured to the body structure, which means the buckle can shift or detach under crash loads instead of holding the belt in place.

Ram dealers are being instructed to inspect the rear buckle anchor points and reattach them to the body structure if needed using approved hardware and procedures so the anchors meet the federal anchorage standard going forward. All inspections and repairs under this campaign are performed free of charge, with Stellantis covering the cost for owners and fleets.

Until your truck is inspected, the safest approach is to avoid using the affected second-row seating positions if you can, especially for children or anyone who relies on a child seat, and to have the recall inspection scheduled as soon as your VIN shows an open campaign.

You can check whether your specific Ram 1500 is covered by running the Vehicle Identification Number on national databases once the campaign is loaded, similar to how owners have checked other recent seat belt recalls on other SUVs. Ram and FCA US customer care are also directing owners and fleet managers to recalls.mopar.com, where you can enter a VIN and see open campaigns tied to that truck.

What do you think?

Fleet operators managing dozens or hundreds of Ram 1500s should pull a VIN list from their asset system and run bulk checks, then schedule repairs in waves to keep trucks in service. That same playbook has been used on large recalls such as recent Ford Bronco and Ranger seat bolt recalls and a Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator fire-risk recall, limiting downtime while ensuring every affected vehicle gets the fix.

Motor1's Take: This recall is a real concern if you carry rear passengers or run a Ram-heavy fleet, so treat the inspection as mandatory, avoid seating anyone in the affected positions until a dealer clears the truck, and keep written proof of every completed repair in case questions come up later.

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