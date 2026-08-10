Mercedes-AMG Owners Say The Logo On Their Seats Literally Burned Them

THE BREAKDOWN A 2026 federal suit alleges metallic AMG seat emblems can heat in sun and burn shoulders, necks or upper backs.

Plaintiffs reported second-degree burns documented by a dermatologist.

They are seeking money damages and removal or modification of the metal logos.

Two Mercedes-AMG owners say their cars branded them—literally. A new federal class action lawsuit filed in California claims a raised metallic AMG logo on the driver’s seat can heat up in the sun and burn bare skin, leaving marks shaped like the emblem itself.

The lawsuit targets Mercedes-AMG performance models fitted with that metal seat badge, accusing the design of posing an undisclosed burn hazard to shoulders, necks, and upper backs. It asks a judge to certify a class of affected owners, award money for injuries, and force the company to change or remove the logos.

Mercedes-AMG Logo Burn Lawsuit

The class action was filed in 2026 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California’s Western Division by two AMG drivers, identified in reports as Gabriel Lahijani and Karendeep Bath. Court filings describe a “dangerous and undisclosed design defect” involving a raised metallic AMG emblem embedded in the upper portion of sport seats.

According to the complaint, the badge sits where it is "reasonably expected to contact an occupant’s upper back, neck, or shoulder" when someone settles into the driver’s seat. Reported coverage of the case says the metal logo can become dangerously hot after the car sits in direct sunlight, even when the owner is simply using the vehicle normally and not adjusting any seat heating functions.

2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid Wagon Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Lahijani alleges he received second-degree burns on May 31 after getting into his 2026 Mercedes-AMG E-Class while wearing a tank top, with a dermatologist later documenting burns that matched the AMG logo outline.

Bath reportedly experienced a similar pattern of injury when her bare shoulder touched the badge while she wore a sleeveless top, with the mark described in filings as consistent with a thermal contact burn. Reports on the case note that it is not yet clear which other AMG models, if any, share the same emblem and could be affected.

What The Plaintiffs Want Mercedes To Do

The lawsuit seeks to represent a broader class of AMG owners, but public filings and coverage so far do not specify how many vehicles might be included or a total dollar figure for claimed damages. The plaintiffs are asking for compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress, and reimbursement for costs tied to dealing with the alleged defect.

They also want Mercedes to cover the cost of removing or modifying the metallic AMG logo in other owners’ cars so the badge can’t heat up and make direct contact with skin in the same way again.

What do you think?

The case lands as Mercedes faces other scrutiny over comfort and safety technology, from heated seatbelt systems in the Mercedes S-Class to high-profile incidents like an AMG GT prototype fire during testing. The lawsuit does not allege a problem with the seat structure itself or with displays and electronics that have triggered other actions, such as a Mercedes-Benz recall over blank instrument displays or a separate door lock and rollaway risk recall. Instead, it zeroes in on the cosmetic metal AMG emblem as the alleged source of the hazard. Under United States product-liability rules, courts will now have to decide whether that styling detail crosses the line into a defective design and what, if anything, Mercedes must change on future or existing seats.

Motor1's Take: The case asks a straightforward legal question: can a decorative metal emblem ever be a dangerous design under product-liability law, and will courts treat a styling choice as a safety risk that automakers must redesign or remove?

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