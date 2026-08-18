Not Dead Yet: Audi Might Save Its Five-Cylinder Engine After All

THE BREAKDOWN Audi is still evaluating the future of the inline-five, despite earlier indications that the engine was on its way out.

Hybridization could save the 2.5 TFSI engine.

But low production volumes make the investment difficult to justify.

For a while, it looked like Audi’s legendary five-cylinder engine was heading for the history books. Now, the Four Rings are having second thoughts. Audi Sport boss Rolf Michl has revealed that the company is still evaluating the future of the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine, suggesting the inline-five could survive into another generation.

That is a pretty significant plot twist considering Audi had previously indicated that the investment needed to make the engine comply with tougher emissions regulations wasn't worth it. 'We're well aware about the historical meaning of the five-cylinder,” Michl told Autocar. “Evaluations are still running,” he added, pointing out that he also has “a personal relationship” with the engine after working on all three generations of the RS3. He described the five-cylinder as “so characteristic” and “deeply rooted in history.”

That sounds considerably more optimistic than what Audi was saying less than a year ago. Back in September 2025, we noted how CEO Gernot Döllner had effectively signaled the end was near for the 2.5 TFSI. The engine could technically be modified to satisfy Euro 7, but Audi didn't want to spend the money because the RS3 doesn't sell in sufficient numbers to justify the investment.

Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

The RS3 Is The Last Bastion For The Inline-Five

At the time, the writing appeared to be on the wall. The TT RS and RS Q3 were already gone, leaving the RS3 as the sole Audi model using the five-cylinder. The engine was expected to disappear from Europe when the next stage of Euro 7 takes effect in November.

Things became slightly less gloomy earlier this year when Audi confirmed to Motor1 that the RS3 itself would continue outside Europe. As we wrote in early April, the 2.5-liter engine will remain in production for markets with less restrictive emissions rules, while European production is scheduled to end by mid-2027.

Now Audi Sport is apparently considering whether the five-cylinder deserves an even longer lease on life. And honestly, it would be a shame to let it go. The problem, as with almost everything in life, is money. Euro 7 compliance isn't technically impossible. Audi has already acknowledged as much. But updating an engine used in only a couple of relatively low-volume models requires spending a lot of money for a comparatively small return.

Sharing Is Caring

Hybridization is a possibility, but that would add cost and weight. That's why volume could be the key. We've previously written about Volkswagen's unconfirmed desire to put the five-cylinder into the Golf R, something Audi reportedly blocked back in 2020. Legend has it that at the time, Wolfsburg wanted to cram the 2.5 TFSI into its hottest Golf, but Ingolstadt apparently wasn't interested in sharing its prized engine. Ironically, the inline-five did make it to the Cupra Formentor. Funny how quickly things can change.

Of course, none of this means the RS3 is guaranteed to continue with five cylinders. Michl stressed that negotiations are still underway and that Audi hasn't reached a decision yet. The company could ultimately decide that the economics don't make sense, particularly in Europe. Still, this is a much more encouraging update than last year's.

Rumors persist that the five-cylinder could finally make its way into the Golf R next year, to coincide with the R brand's 25th anniversary in 2027. However, it's pure speculation for now. We will say that if Audi wants to justify keeping the engine alive, putting it into more cars would certainly help spread the development costs. The Concept C isn't on the list because the targa-topped sports car will be available strictly as an EV.

Audi RS3 Competition Limited Sportback 44 Source: Audi

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Audi spent decades turning the five-cylinder into one of its signature engines. It would be somewhat ironic if, after surviving downsizing, electrification, and increasingly strict emissions rules, the engine's biggest enemy turned out to be a spreadsheet.

For now, the five-cylinder isn't dead after all. It may simply be waiting for Audi to figure out how badly it wants to save it. With parent company Volkswagen Group looking to downsize to radically cut costs drastically, the 2.5 TFSI may be deemed too exotic given the low volumes it generates. Nevertheless, we're holding out hope that Ingolstadt engineers and accountants will reach an agreement.

Source: Autocar

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