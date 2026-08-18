Only 100 Will Exist: Meet The Nürburgring-Born Porsche 911 GT3

THE BREAKDOWN Porsche will build just 100 examples of the 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring for the German market.

The special edition features Nürburgring-inspired styling, including green accents, California Gold wheels, and custom racing-number graphics.

An optional Manthey Kit boosts the car's track capability, delivering up to 1,190 lbs of downforce at 177 mph.

The Nürburgring will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. Opened in June 1927, the storied racing circuit is considered one of the most demanding tracks in the world thanks to its 73 corners, extreme elevation changes, and constant load shifts.

For Porsche, the Nordschleife has always served a dual purpose: it is both the site of historic motorsports success and a key proving ground for production-car development. Over the track’s 12.9-mile length, a single test mile represents many times the stress a vehicle would experience on normal roads due to the high mechanical loads involved.

Porsche is already marking the Nordschleife milestone a bit early in Zuffenhausen. To commemorate the track’s upcoming anniversary, Porsche Deutschland is launching a limited-run edition of 100 units of the 911 GT3. The car combines standard GT hardware with model-specific design details that reference the circuit’s history.

The vehicle will make its public debut in August 2026 during the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Deutschland at the Nürburgring. Orders will open in September 2026, with customer deliveries scheduled for the anniversary year of 2027. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Inspired By The Nürburgring

The exterior will be available in White or GT Silver Metallic. White recalls the classic base color of historic customer race cars, while GT Silver Metallic is inspired by modern one-make cup racers. The front section and rear fascia feature green protective film.

This treatment pays tribute to the traditional practice of factory teams using color markings to distinguish cars during racing. The shade also references the term “Green Hell”, popularized by Jackie Stewart.

Porsche 911 GT3 100 Years Nürburgring Edition (2026) Photo by: Porsche

Other details include green tow loops at the front and rear, along with white arrow markings in line with motorsport regulations. Historic Nürburgring logos on the front fenders and a customizable racing number on the bodywork further define the look. The typography of the number is modeled after the graffiti that has long covered the Nordschleife’s asphalt.

A windshield banner with gold Porsche lettering helps reduce glare from the sun. The forged wheels measure 20 inches up front and 21 inches in the rear and are finished in California Gold high-gloss, paired with matte-black center locks. The B-pillars and the underside of the rear wing carry anniversary-themed plaques and graphics.

The Specifics

Inside, the color scheme continues. The black-anodized aluminum door sill guards feature illuminated lettering, while LED projectors cast the track outline onto the ground. The roll cage behind the front seats is finished in green. On the driver’s seat, a green backing shows through the gradient perforation of the leather seat center. The headrests are embroidered with the Nürburgring logo on the driver’s side and the model script on the passenger side. For track use with a helmet, the headrest cushions can be removed.

Porsche 911 GT3 100 Years Nürburgring Edition (2026) Photo by: Porsche

The dashboard, steering-wheel controls, and shift pattern also feature green accents. Customers can choose between Porsche’s 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and a 6-speed sport manual. The labeling for the gear positions is finished in green. On the manual version, the shift knob is also made of walnut wood, as on the 911 Carrera T.

Optionally, the automaker will offer a color-matched Manthey Kit. It includes a modified suspension setup, revised brake components, and an aerodynamic package that generates 1,190 pounds of downforce at 177 mph. Buyers of the special-edition model will also get access to a one-day event at the Nürburgring with technical insights from the Manthey racing team, as well as the option to purchase a vehicle-matched chronograph with a titanium case.

Photo by: Porsche

The case of the special-edition Chronograph 1 is made of lightweight, durable titanium and finished in black. Inside is the COSC-certified Porsche Design Caliber WERK 01.140 with a bilingual day-date display. The movement is driven by a rotor whose shape and color echo the car’s wheel design.

What do you think?

Additional details link the sports car and the timepiece. The historic Nürburgring logo appears on the matte-black dial. The black strap, made from original Porsche interior leather, is perforated like the car’s seats and features a green textile backing. The decorative stitching is finished in GT Silver to match the vehicle.

Motor1's Take: The 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring is a fitting tribute to one of the world's most famous racetracks, combining Porsche's racing heritage with modern GT3 performance. The limited production run makes it especially desirable for collectors, while the Manthey Kit gives owners a genuine track-focused upgrade. Details such as the green accents, custom interior, and matching Porsche Design chronograph add to its exclusivity. It is essentially a rolling piece of Nürburgring memorabilia that can still be driven hard on the track.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy