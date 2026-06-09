Jeep Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles That Might Catch Fire

The Breakdown Jeep is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles because they might catch fire.

The recall affects the 2021-2025 Wrangler and Gladiator.

A bad electrical connection in the electric-hydraulic power steering pump is the cause of the issue.

Jeep is recalling just over 1.0 million vehicles because they might catch fire. There is an issue with the electrical connection on the electric-hydraulic power steering pump (EHPSPS), and the automaker is advising owners to park outside until their vehicle is repaired.

The voluntary safety recall affects the 2021-2025 Wrangler and Gladiator. According to the recall report, the connection is susceptible to high resistance because the EHPSP header was manufactured with increased insertion force. This could have caused the terminals to spread, reducing the likelihood of a proper electrical connection.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave X Photo by: Jeep

This can lead to high electrical resistance in the part, potentially causing overheating and a fire. Affected vehicles may exhibit a loss of power steering or a "Service Power Steering" diagnostic trouble code.

The automaker first began investigating the potential issue in May 2023, spending over a year looking into the problem, but Stellantis ended it a year later "due to the low rate of occurrence and therefore did not pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety."

In August 2024, the automaker reopened "after receiving an increase in incidents...." A month after that, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating engine compartment fires in 2021-2023 Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles. Stellantis continued its investigation through May 2025, when it uncovered the manufacturing error.

Between June 2025 and December 2025, Stellantis attempted to recreate the problem in bench testing but was unsuccessful. The automaker continued investigating the root cause, including using CT scans and X-rays, and confirmed in April 2026 that the issue lies in a loose electrical connection.

What do you think?

Stellantis says it is aware of one injury potentially related to this issue. Owners should expect to receive notifications in July. The automaker will inspect the affected vehicles and replace or repair the parts as needed.

Motor1’s Take: Stellantis went to great lengths to figure out why its vehicles were catching fire, and that's great to see. A small issue, like a mis-manufactured electrical connector in a power steering pump, can cause massive headaches for automakers.

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