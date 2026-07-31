Volkswagen Recalls 57K Atlas SUVs After Backup Camera Fails

THE BREAKDOWN Recall covers 57,851 2024-2026 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models in the US.

Low-voltage events can make the rearview camera image fail.

Fix is a free dealer software update.

You drop the Atlas into reverse, glance at the screen, and it stays black. For some owners of late-model Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs, that is not a one-off glitch, it is now the subject of a formal safety recall. Volkswagen has told federal regulators that tens of thousands of these midsize SUVs can lose their backup camera image because the system never pulls up the view when you shift into reverse.

The new campaign covers 2024–2026 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models already on US roads, all running the same rearview software that can fail after a brief electrical hiccup. The problem matters because federal rear visibility rules say the camera image has to show up quickly and consistently every time you select reverse. The repair is a free software update at the dealer, but you still need to see if your VIN is included, schedule the visit, and know what to expect until the fix is done.

The campaign appears in NHTSA records as 26V473000, while Volkswagen dealers know it as code 91TV. The VINs tied to this software defect are already live in federal and manufacturer recall tools, and owner notification letters are expected to start landing in mailboxes around September 18, 2026.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Rearview camera software glitch on Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport

At the center of the defect is a low‑voltage electrical disruption that briefly affects the center display and camera control. If that power dip hits at the wrong time, it can interrupt the signal that should call up the rearview image, so when you shift into reverse the screen may stay dark or show no camera view at all. Some owner reports and filings mention that cold ambient temperatures can play a role, but investigators point to the voltage event itself as the trigger rather than a specific weather condition.

Because US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111 (Rear Visibility) requires a working camera image when the vehicle is in reverse, a missing picture is treated as a safety non‑compliance that can raise the odds of a backing crash. Volkswagen and federal summaries indicate there are no confirmed crashes, fires, injuries, or deaths directly linked to this recall, and there are no warnings telling owners to stop driving or park outside. Other automakers have had to issue similar campaigns for camera problems, including recent Honda SUV recalls for backup camera failures and a large Volvo software recall tied to display glitches.

What do you think?

Until the repair is complete, Volkswagen tells owners to drive with extra care whenever the camera image does not show up after shifting into reverse. In practice that means falling back on your mirrors, turning to look over your shoulder, and being especially alert for kids, pedestrians, or low obstacles that can hide behind a tall SUV. Other brands have handled comparable software issues in much the same way, such as the Volvo recall for a center‑screen software glitch and a Honda Odyssey camera recall where updated code restored normal display behavior.

Motor1's Take: This is not Volkswagen’s first run‑in with Atlas camera software, and it likely will not be the last time a screen glitch triggers a recall in a tech‑heavy SUV. The fix here is straightforward and free, but a blacked‑out camera on a big family hauler is not something you want to ignore. If your VIN shows up, treat this like any other safety repair and get it booked quickly, especially if multiple drivers use the vehicle. Modern SUVs lean hard on their digital safety nets, and keeping that software current is now just part of owning one.

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