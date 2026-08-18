Bad News: The Toyota GR GT Supercar Is Already Sold Out In The US

THE BREAKDOWN Toyota allocated roughly 200 to 250 GR GTs for the US, pre-assigned rather than offered to dealers.

Toyota prioritizes known GR drivers and factory-curated lists to shut out flippers.

Deliveries are expected in late 2027.

By the time the Toyota GR GT howled past the pits at Laguna Seca, every US-bound car already had a name on it. Toyota has not even started deliveries yet, but the first American batch of its V8 hybrid supercar is officially spoken for, and that is exactly how the company wanted it.

US enthusiasts who were hoping to wander into a dealer and order one are already too late. Senior Vice President Andrew Gilleland confirms the initial run is capped well below demand, with the GR GT treated as a pre-assigned halo car instead of something dealers still need to sell.

Gallery: Toyota GR GT 32 Source: Toyota

US Allocation And Timing

Gilleland pegs the American allocation of the GR GT at roughly 200 to 250 cars, a tiny slice for a market this size. He is blunt that "we are not going to have enough to meet demand, and that is by design," framing the whole program as intentional scarcity rather than a production problem. Toyota classifies that first batch as already sold even though customer deliveries are still a ways off.

That status firmed up over Monterey Car Week. At The Quail alone, more than 150 people raised their hands to spec a GR GT, and many of those names helped fill the early list. The car then made its North American dynamic debut at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, running demonstration laps alongside the GR GT3 race car as Toyota showed it off but kept it out of showrooms.

Reports from Laguna Seca point to late 2027 as the likely window for US deliveries, keeping the GR GT in the announced-but-not-yet-in-your-garage phase for now.

Gallery: Toyota GR GT3 13 Source: Toyota

For a deeper dive on the reveal and early specs, Toyota's GR division has already shared more detail in the GR GT supercar revealed coverage and the earlier GR GT teaser video story, both framing this as a long-game halo project.

How Toyota Is Picking Buyers

Gilleland is just as direct about who Toyota wants behind the wheel. He says the brand does not want to sell cars to flippers and is prioritizing people known to actually drive their GR products. That means customer lists curated with factory input, not just a dealer's first-come, first-served spreadsheet. Media reports even describe hopeful owners lobbying Gilleland personally for one of those roughly 200-plus slots.

The car they are lining up for is a proper flagship with a newly developed twin-turbo 4.0-liter hybrid V8 targeting more than 640 horsepower, feeding a rear-mounted eight-speed transmission with a triple wet clutch. Development drivers Tatsuya Kataoka and Jack Hawksworth stress drivability and durability, linking the road car's character to the GR GT3 racer that is headed for IMSA competition.

What do you think?

Inside Toyota's performance strategy, the GR GT is the tip of the spear for an expanded Gazoo Racing lineup that will sit above GR Corolla and GR Supra. It also previews how hard the company is willing to lean on controlled allocation and hand-picked owners for future halo products. If this is the new template, future GR specials may look less like open-order sports cars and more like curated club entries, something to keep in mind if you are eyeing the next GR badge after reading about Toyota spinning off the GR brand.

Motor1's Take: This isn't scarcity for scarcity's sake, it's a deliberate strategy to control who gets the halo and how it's used. That lets Toyota protect the car's reputation and crack down on flipping, but it also makes ownership exclusive by design rather than market forces.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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