Jeep Just Debuted The New Cherokee. But Another One Is Already On The Way

THE BREAKDOWN Stellantis will begin producing the next-generation Jeep Cherokee in the second half of 2029.

The next-generation Cherokee will ride on Stellantis’ new STLA One architecture, which it announced earlier this year.

Jeep will build it at its Belvidere Assembly Plant outside Chicago, investing an additional $200 million into the facility.

It's been less than a year since Jeep unveiled the sixth-generation Cherokee for 2026, but it will not be around for long. Stellantis has just confirmed that it plans to begin building the next-gen version of the SUV, on an all-new platform, by the end of the decade.

The automaker plans to start production of the eighth-generation Cherokee in the second half of 2029. The SUV will ride on Stellantis’ new STLA One platform, and it will be the first US-assembled vehicle on the new architecture.

Stellantis announced the STLA One in May as part of its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, which is designed to simplify vehicle complexity and improve cost efficiency. The automaker wants the new platform to underpin more than 30 models by 2035.

According to Jeep, pilot production of the new Cherokee will begin in the first half of 2028 at its Belvidere Assembly Plant outside Chicago. Stellantis CEO and its North America COO, Antonio Filosa, said:

'Launching the next-generation Cherokee on STLA One allows us to deliver a more competitive product while leveraging the strength of our U.S. manufacturing operations.'

2026 Jeep Cherokee Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

The Belvidere Assembly Plant

Jeep also announced it will invest an additional $200 million in the factory to produce the new Cherokee, after announcing a $600 million investment in the facility in late 2025. The factory will run two shifts capable of producing all powertrain types.

Stellantis initially idled the factory in February 2023 as demand for the previous-generation Cherokee slipped. By the end of that year, the automaker had signed a new contract with the United Auto Workers union promising to restart production at the facility.

It wasn’t until October 2025 that Stellantis provided details about the plant’s future. That’s when it announced a $600 million investment to produce the Cherokee and Compass. The automaker plans to reopen the factory next year.

Until then, Stellantis said it will continue offering—and increase—supplemental unemployment benefits, offer temporary relocation opportunities, and more.

The Current-Gen Cherokee

Jeep introduced the sixth-generation 2026 Cherokee a year ago. It’s larger than the model it replaces and rides on the STLA large platform that also underpins several other Stellantis models, like the new Dodge Charger.

It features a new 350-volt hybrid powertrain, the only one available. It pairs a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a two-motor electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. The plug-less hybrid produces a combined 210 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque.

What do you think?

The entry-level Cherokee starts at $36,995, including the destination charge. That’s a bit more than competitors, but it comes standard with all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain.

31 Source: Jeep

Motor1’s Take: The Jeep Cherokee is an important model to the brand, serving as its entry in one of the industry's most competitive segments. Moving the SUV to the new STLA One platform could reduce Jeep's cost to produce it, lowering the cost for the consumer at a competitive price.

Source: Stellantis

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