Cadillac Celestiq Goes Dark With A Stealthy One-Off

the breakdown The Cadillac Celestiq Night Test is a one-off commission with a dark Caspia Tricoat Metallic exterior.

The interior wears Backen Black and Sheer Gray leather, plus carbon-fiber and brushed-metal trim.

The 655-hp Celestiq Night Test will make its public debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

The Cadillac Celestiq is getting a darker personality for Monterey Car Week. Dubbed the Celestiq Night Test, this one-off commission trades the flagship EV's usual bright colors and chrome for a shadowy exterior, dark wheels, and a more understated cabin.

The Night Test is finished in subtle Caspia Tricoat Metallic. Up front, it gets a Jade-finish lighting bezel surrounding the headlights. Cadillac says the dark treatment is designed to diffuse the light rather than reflect it. The look is finished off with 23-inch wheels in a dark finish with Jade accents.

Inside, the Night Test sticks with the monochromatic theme, pairing Backen Black (clever) and Sheer Gray leather. Carbon-fiber accents and brushed-metal details add some contrast without making the cabin feel overly flashy.

Cadillac Celestiq Night Test Photo by: Cadillac

A True One-Off

Unlike a conventional special-edition package you could order from a dealer, the Night Test is a true one-of-one commission. Cadillac says it was hand-assembled at the company's Artisan Center in Warren, Michigan, where every Celestiq is built.

Much like the recently announced Curated By Cadillac program, the Celestiq Night Test is meant to show just how far Cadillac's bespoke commissioning process can go.

Underneath the sinister exterior, though, it's still the same Celestiq. It packs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing 655 horsepower and 646 pound-feet of torque. With Velocity Max engaged, Cadillac says it can hit 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

What do you think?

The Celestiq Night Test will make its public debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week.

8 Source: Cadillac

Motor1’s Take: The Celestiq looks surprisingly good in stealth mode. The dark treatment fits the car's long, dramatic shape without going overboard, and the Jade lighting accents keep it from looking like just another blacked-out special edition.

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