Arizona Woman Buys Cadillac Escalade. Then It Rains: ‘General Motors Refuses To Fix It’

No matter how many features are offered on a car, there are some things that the average buyer would expect to be standard.

For example, regardless of whether the seats are covered in leather, vinyl, nylon, or another material, one would expect that they be functional and comfortable enough to use for a few hours at a time.

Similarly, one would hope that their vehicle, no matter when it was produced, was waterproof. One woman says that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade she purchased is not—and that General Motors is refusing to fix it.

What’s Wrong With This Woman’s 2023 Cadillac Escalade?

In a video with over 471,000 views, TikTok user Jessica A. Hernandez (@sayjessstothehouse) shows the interior of a vehicle. Water is pouring through the lights on one side of the car’s interior.

“This is our 2023 Cadillac Escalade,” she writes in the video’s overlay text. “Every single time it rains, water leaks inside the car. Cadillac and General Motors refuse to fix it.”

In the caption, she elaborates.

“Imagine spending six figures on a luxury vehicle, only to have water pouring into it and the manufacturer refuse to take responsibility,” she writes.

“Our 2023 Cadillac Escalade has a serious water leak issue, and instead of standing behind their product, Cadillac and General Motors are telling us we need to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket — with no guarantee the repair will even fix the problem,” the caption continues. “This isn’t what anyone expects when purchasing a brand-new luxury vehicle. We trusted the Cadillac name, and now we’re left dealing with damage, uncertainty, and a company unwilling to make it right.”

She also tags the dealership, Royal Cadillac of Tucson.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Review 30

Is This A Known Problem With Escalades?

Yes. A technical service bulletin published in May 2023 noted that this was an understood problem for the Cadillac Escalade.

According to this technical bulletin, a sunroof drain hose can become kinked near its connection at the wheel well. This can cause water to leak into the car’s interior, as is shown in the video.

The solution, the bulletin says, is replacing the affected drain hose. That said, there are other issues that the bulletin notes can cause this problem.

Regardless of the reason for the problem, the problem itself is known to General Motors. However, they have not issued a recall for it.

According to the Cadillac website, its vehicles are covered by a bumper-to-bumper limited warranty. This warranty “covers the entire vehicle for repairs, including parts and labor, to correct any defect in materials or workmanship for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.” It’s unclear whether this issue would be covered by the warranty.

Other Leakage Problems

The Escalade isn’t the only Cadillac vehicle to have issues with leaks. There are posts about rainwater leaks in Cadillac vehicles going back years, with one forum user noting the problem as early as 2014.

The problem is common enough that internet users have developed their own solutions to the problem. Some recommend running weedwacker wire through the visible drainage holes to clear out any potential clogs. Others suggest making the drain holes themselves larger or simply blowing compressed air into the drain lines.

It’s unclear whether Hernandez has attempted these repairs. Regardless, she says she’s fed up.

“We’re sharing our experience to bring awareness and hopefully reach others who may be dealing with similar issues,” she writes in the video’s caption. In the overlay text, she adds, “These companies need to be held accountable.”

‘I Had This Too’

In the comments section, some users claimed they had experienced the same thing.

“We need a class action lawsuit against GM. My GMC 23 Yukon did the same thing. Took three times to get it fixed. And they were trying to charge me for it,” wrote a user. “I got into a nasty argument over the phone with the repair manager. Then I try to set up an appointment with the store manager and the sales manager. Because they were trying to charge me for it and out of nowhere it was free of charge.”

“I had this too, don’t let them tell you it’s a ‘dirty moonroof seal’ — it’s a manufacturer issue and they need to fix it,” added another. “Threaten an attorney if you have to, because honestly you’d win and they know it.”

What do you think?

“I've had two Cadillacs, BOTH had sunroof and BOTH leaked like crazy and seemingly had no fix,” alleged a third.

Motor1 reached out to Cadillac via email; Royal Tucson via phone call, email, and contact form; and Hernandez via contact form and Facebook direct message. We will update this story if any party responds.

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