Ferrari Files 'LC67' Trademark. Is Another Special Model Coming?

THE BREAKDOWN Ferrari filed a trademark for “LC67” covering automobiles, vehicle parts, apparel, and digital assets.

Ferrari has not publicly tied LC67 to any specific car, project, or product plan.

The filing likely serves as defensive brand protection.

Ferrari has slipped another mysterious name into the global trademark maze: "LC67." The filing covers everything from complete automobiles to apparel and digital icons, adding one more coded clue for anyone trying to read Maranello’s next move without overreacting to every line of legal language.

What The Ferrari LC67 Filing Actually Covers

The LC67 application is written broadly, listing automobiles that include both road and racing cars, plus vehicle parts and accessories. That scope means the name could sit on a complete vehicle, on a component line, or on paperwork tied to a client racing effort, without revealing which of those Ferrari is contemplating right now.

Beyond hardware, the filing also extends LC67 to clothing and other merchandise, plus downloadable emojis and similar digital assets. Covering this mix of physical and virtual goods matches how Ferrari handled other recent names, from HC25 one-off style trademarks to more mainstream badges, giving the brand flexibility to monetize a label even if it never appears on a production car.

Ferrari has not explained what LC67 refers to in current product planning, and there is no confirmation tying it to the 12Cilindri, Purosangue, Luce, or the F80 Aperta derivatives spotted testing. That matters because the company already has a long record of filing marks that never advance beyond the trademark office or a limited internal project, and Ferrari has publicly confirmed two more debuts for the second half of 2026, so near-term launch slots already look busy.

Ferrari Luce Photo by: Ferrari

Naming Clues, Brand Protection, And What LC67 Might Be

Ferrari naming patterns are anything but uniform, especially when you include special series and one-offs whose internal codes sometimes leak into public filings. Recent activity ranges from coded tags like HC25 to full descriptive names such as Luce for the first battery-electric production model, which was revealed in Rome in May 2026 with more than 1,000 horsepower from four electric motors, a 122-kilowatt-hour battery, and a quoted range above 320 miles.

That context makes LC67 look more like an exercise in future-proofing than a quiet confirmation of a new production Ferrari. Automakers routinely bank strings of letters and numbers to keep them out of rivals’ hands, to leave room for client projects, or to reserve options for future Luce-family spin-offs that Ferrari management continues to defend. If LC67 ever appears on a tail panel, it will be because broader product decisions came first, not because a trademark filing required it.

What do you think?

For now, LC67 simply joins a growing list of Ferrari marks that hint at directions without committing the brand. If you are tracking Maranello’s breadcrumbs, the practical move is to watch how LC67 shows up, if at all, in future corporate material from Ferrari’s official channels and in the same kind of spy shots, allocation updates, and launch calendars that have already mapped out the Luce, F80 Aperta, and upcoming 12Cilindri derivatives.

Motor1's Take: LC67 looks like brand mapping more than a showroom hint, mainly affecting trademark watchers, merch buyers, and rivals tracking naming rights, so until it shows up in hard evidence such as supplier contracts, homologation paperwork, prototype badging, or an official product brief, it is best treated as a placeholder that preserves Ferrari’s options rather than a promise of a secret new model.

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