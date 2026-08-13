2027 Rivian R1S Finally Gets Its 'Most Requested' Interior Feature

THE BREAKDOWN Rivian simplifies the R1S and R1T trim lineup for 2027.

Rivian replaces the Dual and Tri trims for Premium and Performance. The Quad trim remains.

The electric R1S SUV is now available with second-row captain’s chairs for the first time.

Rivian significantly updated the R1S and R1T for 2025, so the changes for 2027 are minor, but important. The automaker has simplified the trim lineup for the R1, better aligning it with the new R2, and the R1S SUV is now available with second-row captain’s chairs for the first time.

When customers shop for a 2027 R1S or R1T, they will choose one of three trims: Premium, Performance, and Quad. Quad carries over from 2026, but the other two replace the Dual and Tri trims based on the motor count.

The R1 Premium is the entry-level offering, with 533 horsepower, but an optional power upgrade can increase the output to 655 hp and 829 pound-feet of torque. That lowers the Premium’s zero-to-60 time from 4.5 seconds to 3.4. This trim is also available with a Long Range battery option with up to 420 miles of range on the R1T.

Trim Output 0-60 MPH Range Premium 533 HP / 610 LB-FT 4.5 Seconds 410 Miles (R1S) / 420 Miles (R1T) Performance 850 HP / 1,103 LB-FT 2.9 Seconds 371 Miles Quad 1,025 HP / 1,198 LB-FT 2.5 Seconds 374 Miles

The R1 Performance is the mid-grade trim with 850 hp and 1,103 lb-ft of torque. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. The Quad is a powerhouse with 1,025 hp and 1,198 lb-ft of torque. It takes 2.5 seconds to hit 60 mph, and it completes the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.

Rivian also refreshed the naming of its available interiors, matching the R2. The Premium trim is available with Ocean Coast or Black Mountain interiors. Performance and Quad get three options:

Slate Sky Signature.

Black Mountain Signature

Ocean Coast Signature

Slate Sky pairs gray, plaid details, and walnut wood accents. Black Mountain uses warm ash, whileOcean Coast features soft grays and dark ash wood accents.

20 Source: Rivian

The Minor Tweaks

Beyond the new naming structures, Rivian is offering the R1S with its “most requested interior feature to date”—second-row captain’s chairs. It gives the SUV a six-seat configuration with a center pass-through.

The new seats are heated and feature armrests that stow flush to the chair when not in use. Each seat has a pop-out cupholder and can fold flat to maximize storage. Rivian will continue to offer a seven-seat setup on the R1S Premium and on the R1S Performance and Quad with the Black Mountain Signature interior.

For the R1T, Rivian is giving the truck new 20-inch Adventure All-Season wheels with more capable tires. The automaker is also adding a new color to the R1 called Esker Silver, which Rivian first introduced on the R2.

2027 Rivian R1S And R1T Pricing

The starting price for both the 2027 R1S and 2027 R1T remains unchanged from 2026. The truck will start at $79,990 for the Premium trim, while the Premium Long Range starts at $86,990. The R1T Quad starts at $115,990.

What do you think?

The 2027 Rivian R1S Premium is a bit more expensive, with a $83,990. The long-range variant is $90,990, with the R1S line topping out with the $121,990 Quad. The power upgrade, available on the Premium trims for both body styles is a $5,000 option.

Trim R1T R1S Premium $79,990 $83,990 Premium Long Range $86,990 $90,990 Performance $100,990 $106,990 Quad $115,990 $121,990

53 Source: Rivian

Motor1's Take: Rivian doesn't make any major changes to the R1 for 2027, but we suspect those captain's chairs in the SUV will be quite popular. Aligning the trims and names with the R2 makes sense, as it is the brand's latest model that is designed for mainstream consumers entering the EV market.

Source: Rivian

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