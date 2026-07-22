Cadillac's Next Blackwing Will Keep The V8 Dream Alive. Here's What We Know

Don’t worry, a new Cadillac CT5 is on the way. Even in the era of SUVs, the automaker confirmed that it’s developing a next-generation luxury sedan, and a new report alleges that there also will be a hotter Blackwing variant.

For now, the car is pure speculation, but we doubt Cadillac will offer the sedan without a Blackwing trim. General Motors has invested heavily into next-generation V8 engines, and we expect it will offer high-performance versions of those powertrains.

Even with sedan sales not what they used to be, that isn’t stopping Cadillac, or General Motors, from abandoning the segment. We won’t know for sure what Cadillac plans to offer for a while, but this is everything that we know about the upcoming performance sedan.

What Will It Be Called?

New Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

We expect Cadillac to continue using the Blackwing name for the hottest CT5-V variant. The automaker first introduced the Blackwing badge for the 2019 CT6-V, which featured a hand-built twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8. It produced up to 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.

Cadillac would then use the Blackwing name on the CT4-V and CT5-V starting in 2022. The Blackwing badge indicated the cars had upgraded powertrains and other performance enhancements, and we expect the luxury automaker will continue to build that brand.

What Platform Will It Ride On?

The next-generation Cadillac CT5 is expected to ride on an evolution of General Motors’ Alpha 2 platform, which underpins the current sedan and CT4. The GM Alpha platform is over a decade old, launching with the 2013 Cadillac ATS. The architecture would also underpin the CTS and sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro.

GM designed the Alpha platform as a lightweight and compact architecture with a near 50-50 weight distribution. It’s capable of accommodating rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, which we expect will continue to be the case for this third evolution of the platform.

What Will Power It?

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Engine Photo by: Cadillac

We doubt Cadillac will put anything other than a supercharged V8 engine into the next-generation CT5-V Blackwing. The current Blackwing packs the supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine that typically produces 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque.

The recently unveiled Blackwing F1 Collector Series increases output to 685 hp and 673 lb-ft with an upgraded supercharger.

The next Blackwing will likely use GM’s new 6.7-liter V8. The naturally aspirated engine already makes 535 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque, and adding a supercharger could easily push output to 700 hp or more.

There are rumors that the next-generation Camaro, which will share a platform with the CT5, will have a "spicy" variant, and it will likely share its powertrain with the Cadillac.

What Will It Look Like?

New Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Our rendering depicts the next-generation CT5-V Blackwing as a sleek sports sedan. At the front, the car has a broad grille, vertical headlamps flanked by intakes, and a wide lower bumper opening.

At the back, our Blackwing features a sporty diffuser with quad exhaust tips poking through. It also has a trunk spoiler and aggressive side skirts.

When Will It Debut?

Cadillac will cease production of the CT5 and CT5-V Blackwing at the end of this year. The automaker hasn’t confirmed when the next-generation sedan will arrive, but some rumors suggest production for the new CT5 could begin in the fall of 2027.

What do you think?

We will likely see Cadillac tease and reveal the regular CT5 before the Blackwing. We expect Cadillac will want to highlight the high-performance model without any distractions.

Will It Cost?

The 2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing starts at $100,695. We expect the next-generation sedan to cost even more, especially if it has more power. The CT5-V Blackwing with the Precision Package and both Carbon Fiber Packages costs $135,175.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy