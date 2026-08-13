This Camouflaged Prototype Could Be Hiding Porsche's Next Gas-Powered SUV

THE BREAKDWON A heavily camouflaged Audi Q5 prototype could be an early test mule for Porsche’s next-generation gas-powered SUV.

The new model is expected to share the PPC platform with the Q5 but receive Porsche-specific chassis, suspension, steering, and design.

The combustion-powered SUV is expected around 2028 and likely will not carry the Macan name.

A fully camouflaged Q5 prototype could be hiding much more than just an experimental version of Audi’s popular compact SUV.

The vehicle, spotted in spy photos published on Instagram, could actually be our first look at Porsche’s new mid-size SUV—the successor to the combustion-powered Macan. But let’s take it step by step.

Early Theories

Naturally, there’s no official confirmation yet about what this prototype actually is. The body appears to be that of a Q5, but the unusual treatment around the wheel arches offers an intriguing clue. There are several reasons Audi—or Porsche—could be using a setup like this.

It could be testing a specific suspension configuration, a wider track, larger brakes, or wider tires. All of those changes would make sense for a vehicle being developed with a stronger focus on performance than the Q5.

Naturally, that leads to speculation that this could be an early prototype of the upcoming Porsche designed to replace the gas-powered Macan. The theory makes even more sense because the two models are expected to share the PPC platform.

That doesn’t mean they’ll be mechanical twins, though. The platform will provide a shared technical foundation, while Porsche is expected to make significant changes to the chassis, suspension, steering, driving dynamics, design, and electronic systems.

The 'New Macan' That Won’t Actually Be Called Macan

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters has already made it clear that the project needs to be a “real Porsche,” emphasizing the importance of unique technology, engineering, and design. If that’s the case, the prototype in these photos could represent one of the earliest stages of that development.

There’s one important catch, however: The future gas-powered midsize SUV is not expected to be called Macan. That name is staying with the electric model built on Porsche’s PPE platform, which was developed specifically for battery-electric vehicles.

What do you think?

The new gas-powered SUV is expected to arrive by 2028 with a lineup consisting of combustion and electrified powertrains. For now, we’ll have to wait and see whether sightings of these prototypes become more common as development moves forward.

Motor1's Take: Porsche appears to be preparing a new mid-size SUV to keep combustion power in its lineup alongside its electric models. Although the prototype looks like an Audi Q5, its widened wheel arches suggest Porsche-specific testing underneath.

Gallery: 2026 Porsche Macan GTS

Source: stephanbarral (Instagram)

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