Hyundai Is Making A Real Truck To Take On Tacoma. Here's Everything We Know

The Santa Cruz might not have been a strong seller for Hyundai, but that doesn’t mean the company is giving up on trucks entirely. Hyundai has already confirmed something bigger and brawnier than the Santa Cruz: a proper body-on-frame pickup truck.

Hyundai previewed this new model with the Boulder concept, a rugged SUV expected to share its architecture with the pickup. It has the appearance of a proper off-road vehicle, and it’s easy to imagine a pickup variant with a tall ride height, short overhangs, and proper hardware.

The mid-size truck segment remains quite popular, with Ram also launching a competitor. We don’t expect Hyundai to debut the truck anytime soon, but it should go on sale before the end of the decade.

Until we learn more, here’s everything we know about Hyundai’s body-on-frame pickup.

What Will Hyundai Name It?

Hyundai Santa Cruz Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai called the SUV concept the Boulder, which is certainly a rugged and tough name. We doubt the automaker will resurrect the Santa Cruz name for this new truck.

The company has a habit of using iconic American cities and regions for its new models, so we might expect something similar for the truck. Expect a name from somewhere in the western United States.

What Will It Look Like?

Hyundai Mid-Size Pickup Truck Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Hyundai will likely offer the truck in a range of trims with distinct styling treatments. The Boulder concept has 37-inch mud terrain tires, short overhangs, a raised ride height, and fender flares. We would expect an off-road-oriented trim to look quite similar.

The concept features Hyundai’s "Art of Steel" design language, which indicates the design direction of future models and will influence the production version. Our rendering turns the Boulder concept from an SUV into a pickup with a proper bed, while retaining the SUV's overall styling.

Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1 Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

We expect Hyundai to offer it in a four-door crew cab body style at a minimum, and other body styles are possible. Our rendering does not depict the truck’s interior, but if the concept’s cabin is any indication of the future design direction, the truck could set a new bar for design.

The Boulder features four small, square displays in the center of the dash. It lacks an instrument panel. Instead, important vehicle information is projected onto the bottom windscreen. We doubt the truck will have such a future-forward interior, but we hope some of the ruggedness stays.

What Platform Will It Ride On?

Hyundai Boulder Concept Photo by: Hyundai

The new Hyundai pickup will use a dedicated body-on-frame platform. The automaker hasn't provided any specifics about the architecture, but it could share some components with the Kia Tasman, which isn’t available in the United States.

The new body-on-frame architecture will also underpin a rugged Hyundai SUV and likely Kia’s upcoming midsize offerings.

What Powertrain Will It Have?

Hyundai has made no mention of what will power the truck (or the SUV). Hyundai didn’t specify what powers the concept either, but competitors in the segment offer a range of options.

Hyundai CEO José Muñoz mentioned that the truck could feature the 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid from the Palisade. It produces 329 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The SUV also comes with a 287-hp, 3.5-liter V6 engine that could power the pickup.

The Nissan Frontier, Jeep Gladiator, and Honda Ridgeline all offer naturally aspirated V6 engines. Ford puts turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines in the Ranger, while the Chevrolet Colorado has one option—a turbocharged four-cylinder.

Toyota is the only automaker in the United States right now offering a mid-size truck with a hybrid powertrain. Considering Hyundai’s current success with hybrids, we expect the truck to have at least a hybrid option.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

When Will It Go On Sale?

While Hyundai has confirmed it is developing a body-on-frame pickup, it hasn’t announced a specific launch date. All the company has said is that the truck will go on sale sometime before 2030.

What do you think?

How Much Will It Cost?

Hyundai’s new truck is not a direct replacement for the Santa Cruz. It’s a larger truck expected to compete against mainstream midsize offerings like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and Nissan Frontier.

The mid-size segment starts in the lower $30,000 range, and that’s where we expect Hyundai to price its truck. The well-equipped and off-road trims can exceed $60,000, and a comparable Hyundai should cost about the same.

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