Porsche Heard You: The Manual 911 Carrera S Is Back

the breakdown Porsche revives the manual Carrera S due to 'overwhelming customer demand.'

The 473-hp Carrera S gets rear-axle steering, PASM Sport suspension, center-locking wheels, and more.

The 2027 911 Carrera S with the manual starts at $169,450 for the coupe and $183,350 for the Cabriolet.

Manual lovers, rejoice—Porsche is bringing the classic six-speed transmission back to the 911 Carrera S. Responding to what the company says was “overwhelming customer demand,” Porsche has introduced a new MT Package for the 2027 911 Carrera S.

Available in both coupe and Cabriolet body styles, the manual Carrera S is designed to put more of an emphasis on the driving experience. It also comes with significantly more standard performance equipment than the regular Carrera S, which is nice.

Under the hood is the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six found in other Carrera S models, producing 473 horsepower. Power goes exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual shared with the 911 Carrera T.

Key Specs

Twin-Turbo 3.0-Liter Flat Six

473 Horsepower

Six-Speed Manual Transmission

Rear-Wheel Drive

3,327 Pounds (Coupe)

$169,450 (Coupe)

Exclusive To North America

2027 Porsche 911 Carrera S MT Package Photo by: Porsche

More Than Just A Manual

This isn't simply a Carrera S with a clutch pedal, either. Porsche has loaded the MT Package with lots of additional hardware, including rear-axle steering, PASM Sport suspension with a 10-millimeter lower ride height, the Sport Chrono Package, unique exhaust tuning, and even a walnut shift knob, for good measure.

Maybe the biggest upgrade, though, is the standard set of center-locking wheels. They're a first for the 911 Carrera S and save more than 17 pounds compared with the standard Carrera S wheels. That helps keep the weight surprisingly close to the lighter Carrera T; the manual Carrera S coupe weighs 3,327 pounds, just 11 pounds more than a Carrera T coupe.

Photos by: Porsche Photos by: Porsche

The Carrera S also gets titanium exhaust outlets with black trim and a SportDesign front fascia. Buyers can also add Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, which replace the standard cast-iron setup.

Inside, four-way Sport Seats Plus come standard, but buyers can upgrade to 14-way Sport Seats, 18-way Sport Seats Plus, or carbon-fiber Folding Lightweight Bucket seats if they so choose.

There's plenty of room for personalization, too. An optional interior package adds plaid Sport-Tex seat centers with Chalk stripes, along with matching stitching and seat belts, Ceramica interior trim, and black brushed aluminum accents.

Photo by: Porsche

Plenty Of Ways To Customize

Buyers can choose from 17 exterior colors, as well as Porsche's Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus programs. More than 70 leather interior configurations are also available, so there are plenty of ways to make the car your own.

There are also a handful of dedicated appearance packages. One adds black HD-Matrix Design headlights, Ceramica-finished wheels, red rear “S” badging, white “PORSCHE” lettering, and body-color mirror housings. It even includes puddle lights that project the six-speed manual shift pattern onto the ground.

What do you think?

The 2027 Porsche 911 Carrera S with MT Package starts at $169,450 for the coupe, including the $2,350 destination fee. The Cabriolet starts at $183,350 with destination. And it should be said that it’s only for North America. Orders are open now, with deliveries expected to begin by the end of 2026.

34 Source: Porsche

Motor1’s Take: With the manual Carrera S, Porsche now offers seven 911 variants with three pedals in North America. Praise be. And while the manual transmission may be disappearing from more and more performance cars, Porsche clearly isn't ready to give it up just yet.

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