Louis Vuitton And Singer Built Two Insanely Exclusive Porsche 911s

THE BREAKDOWN Singer and Louis Vuitton unveiled two one-off 964-generation, air-cooled Porsche 911s.

Louis Vuitton trimmed the cabins in its leather and supplied matching one-off luggage.

The collaboration is the first fully co-branded product for both companies.

A Louis Vuitton logo on a Singer-restored Porsche 911 dashboard clock is the kind of detail that turns heads even at Monterey Car Week. That one-off request spiraled into a full collaboration, with Louis Vuitton and Singer unveiling two Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer builds wearing both names on their flanks.

The pair debuted at Pebble Beach as a rare co-branded project, not just a trim package. Buyers get heavily customized air-cooled 911s plus matching Louis Vuitton luggage and gear. Anyone eyeing these cars needs to see how deep the French fashion house went into the cabins and accessories, and why Singer's usual spec sheet suddenly shares space with a capsule collection.

Gallery: Singer Porsche 911 Reimagined by Louis Vuitton 6 Source: Singer

Singer And Louis Vuitton

The Singer and Louis Vuitton project revolves around two distinct Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer models: a Classic coupe and a Classic Turbo cabriolet, both rooted in 964-generation air-cooled 911s. The Classic wears Louis Vuitton's saffron and cobalt blue color scheme over carbon-fiber bodywork and carries a vintage-style roof rack to underline its grand-touring brief.

The Turbo cabriolet goes in a different direction, finished in ivory white with precious-wood trim that echoes classic runabouts and West Coast beach culture. Both commissions keep Singer's familiar stance and detailing, but this time the story is as much about fashion as engineering, with the collaboration described as the first fully co-branded product for both companies.

If you track Porsche's taste for high-end specials, from the Apple Computer-liveried 911 tribute to Pixar tie-ins and one-off national tributes, these Louis Vuitton cars sit at the most exclusive end of that spectrum, a step beyond playful specials like the Porsche Apple livery 911 or bespoke builds such as the Porsche one-off Aussie tribute that leaned on national racing history.

What Louis Vuitton Changed

The partnership started with a removable dashboard clock inspired by the Louis Vuitton Tambour watch, then expanded into a full interior and lifestyle treatment. Cabins are trimmed in Louis Vuitton leather, while the commission bundles one-off luggage, reworked travel pieces, and even driver clothing, with details like custom skis and an inlaid surfboard nodding to each car's character.

That means the branding does not stop at the seatbacks. If you load the ivory Turbo cabriolet for a coastal weekend or the saffron coupe for a mountain trip, your bags, outerwear, and even sporting gear match the car's palette and patterns. Rather than a simple logo swap, Louis Vuitton's design language runs from dashboard clock to trunk floor and into every travel piece that leaves the garage.

No pricing or power figures have been disclosed, which is typical for ultra-private Singer commissions aimed at clients who already collect rare coachbuilt specials. For a broader sense of how far Porsche collaborations can go, compare this project with character-led builds like the Porsche Pixar Toy Story 5 special editions or with tech-heavy partnerships such as Singer's own Red Bull software project, and it becomes clear this is all about craftsmanship and brand aura rather than raw numbers.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: This pairing pushes coachbuilt cars toward full lifestyle products, not just bespoke engineering but a curated wardrobe and travel kit that travels with the car. It will matter most to collectors who prize provenance and the whole ownership experience as much as the machine itself.

Watch whether other fashion houses and coachbuilders copy the playbook. That will tell if this is a one-off statement or the start of a new niche. Either way, expect a bespoke buying process and quietly handled deals rather than glossy spec sheets.

Source: Singer

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