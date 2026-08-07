The Ferrari Of SUVs Is Changing. New Purosangue Version Spied

THE BREAKDOWN Ferrari is working on a new version of the Purosangue, and it might not have a V12.

Maranello's SUV could get a V8 or even a V6, and we wouldn't rule out a plug-in hybrid either.

Since the SUV is already four years old, some styling revisions are likely planned.

With all the controversy surrounding the Luce EV, it’s easy to forget the Purosangue raised more than a few eyebrows itself when it debuted back in September 2022. Yes, the Ferrari of SUVs is already closing in on its fourth anniversary, so it comes as no surprise that the Italians are cooking up a new version. Judging by the extensive camouflage, the Handling Package revealed a few months ago will be followed by more substantial tweaks.

The fully cloaked prototype was spotted by YouTuber Varryx while exiting the gates of the Ferrari factory in Maranello. Its disguise really brings out the numerous air intakes, reminding us that this isn’t your typical grocery-getter SUV. It’s difficult to see what has changed, but the company must have had a good reason to make such extensive use of camouflage. While the styling will likely be more of the same, the biggest changes could lie under the hood.

Ferrari came out with the big guns and launched the Purosangue with a mighty V12, so this potential future derivative might downsize the engine. Whether it’s a V8 or even a V6 is an open question, and we also wouldn’t rule out a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Given that the F80 hypercar has an electrified V6 while the 12Cilindri rocks a naturally aspirated V12, anything is possible these days.

Plug-In Hybrid With A Smaller Engine?

Even Ferrari has to comply with ever-stricter emissions regulations, so downsizing and electrifying does make sense. A plug-in hybrid with a battery big enough to allow for a decent electric range around the city would suit the Purosangue more than any other Prancing Horse in the stable. Applying the lessons learned while developing the love/hate Luce should translate into an efficient powertrain. It’s not that efficiency is a priority among Ferrari owners, but it would be good to have on a long-distance cruiser like the SUV.

CEO Benedetto Vigna recently said two new models will premiere before the end of 2026, though he didn’t reveal their identities. If the new Purosangue version isn’t one of them, there are other candidates. The long-rumored 296 Challenge Stradale springs to mind, and so does the recently spied F80 Aperta. Car paparazzi have also spotted a meaner 12Cilindri, sparking rumors of a potential return of the GTO badge.

Whatever Ferrari has lined up for the remainder of the year, business is booming in Maranello. The order books are filled through 2027, and yes, even the Luce is apparently an early success despite the online backlash.

2025 Ferrari Purosangue Review 76

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Unless things have changed, Ferrari artificially limits Purosangue production to 20 percent of the company’s total annual output. Without doing so, we have a feeling the company would churn out a lot more. Even though many would argue that the words “Ferrari” and “SUV” shouldn’t be in the same sentence, the all-rounder has certainly been good for business. That’s all that really matters.

We’d wager Ferrari is about to partially electrify the Purosangue while making some minor styling revisions and possibly a few tweaks inside the cabin.

Source: Varryx / YouTube

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