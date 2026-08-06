What That Little Arrow Next To The Fuel Gauge Actually Means

If you've ever borrowed a rental car or climbed into a friend's vehicle, you've probably had the same awkward moment: Which side is the gas cap on?

You could hop out and check. Or you could gamble and hope you guessed correctly. But there's actually a tiny clue sitting right in front of you on the dashboard.

That little arrow next to the fuel pump icon on your fuel gauge tells you exactly which side of the car the fuel filler door is on. If it points left, the gas cap is on the driver's side. If it points right, it's on the passenger side. Once you know it's there, you'll probably never forget it.

motor101 Welcome to Motor101, our series dedicated to answering the internet's biggest automotive questions. From the origins of iconic designs to the engineering breakthroughs that shaped the world's greatest cars, we uncover the stories behind the vehicles you love.

Why It's There

The indicator became common in the late 1980s and early 1990s as automakers realized more drivers were regularly switching between different vehicles. Rental cars, company cars, family vehicles, and dealership loaners all made it surprisingly easy to forget where to fill up.

Instead of making drivers guess, manufacturers added a simple directional arrow next to the fuel pump symbol in the instrument cluster.

It seems obvious today, but it's one of those features that's so subtle many people drive for years without noticing it.

Some older cars don't have the arrow. In those cases, the fuel pump icon itself sometimes offers a clue. On certain vehicles, the hose attached to the pump icon appears on the same side as the fuel door. It's not a universal rule, though, which is why the dedicated arrow eventually became the standard solution.

Why It Actually Matters

Pulling up on the wrong side of the pump isn't the end of the world. Plenty of gas stations have long hoses that stretch across the car, while others don't.

If you've ever had to awkwardly reverse, circle around, or wait for another pump because you guessed wrong, you already know why this tiny feature exists.

It's especially useful when driving:

Rental cars

Fleet vehicles

A spouse's or family member's vehicle

A newly purchased car

For anyone who frequently changes vehicles, that tiny arrow can save an embarrassing trip around the gas station.

Most People Actually Miss It

If the internet is any indication, the fuel gauge arrow is one of those features drivers either learned in driver's ed—or somehow missed for decades.

Threads on Reddit's r/IWasTodayYearsOld and r/todayilearned are filled with people admitting they had no idea what the tiny symbol meant, despite years behind the wheel.

For frequent travelers, though, it's more than just a fun trivia fact. Drivers who regularly rent cars or switch between multiple vehicles say the arrow has become second nature, saving them from pulling up to the wrong side of the pump.

Others pointed out that while some older cars relied on the position of the fuel pump icon as a clue, the dedicated arrow is a much clearer solution—and one they wish every vehicle had from the start.

One of Those Features Hiding in Plain Sight

Modern cars are filled with small design details that most owners never notice until someone points them out.

What do you think?

The fuel door arrow ranks among the best because it's incredibly practical yet easy to overlook. Once you know what it means, checking it becomes second nature every time you pull into a gas station.

It's proof that sometimes the smartest features aren't the flashy ones—they're the tiny details that quietly solve everyday problems.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy