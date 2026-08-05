Seven Dream Ferraris Are Headed To Auction, From the 288 GTO To The Luce

Seven dream Ferraris, all in one place and ready to find new owners over two nights.

On August 14 and 15, 2026, in Monterey, California, a lineup of hypercars and one-offs from Maranello will tell a 40-year story, stretching from the rally-inspired 288 GTO to the Ferrari Luce "Chassis 0," the showcase car for the brand's Tailor Made program. For collectors with deep pockets, this is the kind of auction that can completely transform a garage.

Each car has its own unique story, from incredibly low mileage and Ferrari Classiche certification to famous former owners like Mike Tyson and Lee Iacocca. Here's a closer look at the seven Prancing Horse models set to steal the spotlight in Monterey.

Ferrari 288 GTO: The Original Supercar Icon

The Ferrari 288 GTO is the grandfather of every modern Ferrari hypercar. Originally developed to compete in Group B of the World Rally Championship, Ferrari was required to build road-going versions for homologation. But before the car could fulfill its intended purpose, the series was canceled over safety concerns.

By then, Maranello had already created something extraordinary: a lightweight chassis made from aluminum and Kevlar, a twin-turbocharged 2.8-liter V8, and performance figures that made the 288 GTO the fastest production car in the world in the mid-1980s.

Ferrari 288 GTO Photo by: RM Sotheby's

The example headed to Monterey, chassis 54789, is the 99th of just 272 cars built. Finished in Rosso Corsa over a black interior, it was optioned with air conditioning and power windows. The car was originally ordered by German businessman Hans Breidenbroich, who ultimately never took delivery, leaving it at the dealership for years.

It later passed through the collections of several enthusiasts, including Pierre Fandel and Eckhard Bluhm, spending much of its life on display and seeing very little use. Today, the odometer shows just 932 miles. The car has been fully recommissioned by an authorized Ferrari dealer in the United States and carries Ferrari Classiche certification, confirming that it remains a matching-numbers example with its original engine, transmission, and chassis intact.

Ferrari F40: The Last Under Enzo’s Watch

The Ferrari F40 is the quintessential supercar of the 1980s. It was the last Ferrari developed during Enzo Ferrari's lifetime and served as the spiritual successor to the 288 GTO, taking aim at rivals like the Porsche 959. Underneath its iconic shape is a tubular steel chassis, double-wishbone suspension, ventilated disc brakes, and a body made from carbon fiber and Kevlar, honed in collaboration with Pininfarina's wind tunnel.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V8 paired with a five-speed manual gearbox featuring Ferrari's signature exposed metal shift gate—a setup that still delivers thrilling performance nearly four decades later.

Ferrari F40 Photo by: RM Sotheby's

The example headed to auction, chassis 87345, is the 94th F40 built for the US market, one of just over 200 examples destined for American buyers. Finished in classic Rosso Corsa with the distinctive Stoffa Vigogna cloth interior, it was originally owned by Lee Iacocca, the executive best known for helping launch the Ford Mustang and later leading Chrysler. As a VIP customer, Iacocca received the car directly from Ferrari.

Since then, the F40 has passed through only a handful of owners and accumulated very few miles, spending much of its life on display. One particularly charming detail hides beneath the nose: a pair of small skateboard wheels mounted as a homemade defense against steep driveways and speed bumps—an ingenious solution from the days before front-axle lift systems became commonplace.

Ferrari F50: A Race-Bred V12 For The Road

With the F50, Ferrari set out to bring the Formula 1 experience closer to the road. The car featured a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, Pininfarina-designed bodywork, and a removable hardtop that transformed it from a coupe into a targa. Most importantly, it was powered by a 4.7-liter V12 derived from Ferrari's early-1990s Formula 1 program.

The example headed to Monterey, chassis 104220, is one of just 349 F50s ever built. Finished in Rosso Corsa over a black interior with red accents, the US-spec car was delivered new in California.

Ferrari F50 Photo by: RM Sotheby's

Its collector appeal is elevated even further by its first owner: former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, a longtime supercar enthusiast. After Tyson, the F50 passed through the collections of several American owners and was consistently maintained by Ferrari specialists, receiving major service work along the way. In 2008, it earned Ferrari Classiche certification, confirming the originality of its major components.

Now nearly 30 years old, the car has accumulated remarkably few miles and arrives at auction with its removable hardtop, matching luggage set, original manuals and brochures, and even a pair of Everlast boxing gloves signed by Tyson—a unique piece of memorabilia that brings together pop culture and automotive history.

Ferrari Enzo, LaFerrari, Daytona SP3, And Luce

The Ferrari Enzo and LaFerrari mark the transition from the purely mechanical era to the age of hybrid hypercars. Unveiled in the early 2000s and named after the company's founder, the Enzo features a carbon-fiber chassis, a rear-mounted V12 engine displacing nearly 6.0 liters, and an automated manual transmission operated through paddle shifters.

The example headed to Monterey, chassis 133919, is finished in Rosso Corsa over a red interior with a black dashboard. It has had just two owners, both in Texas and both longtime Ferrari enthusiasts. Throughout its life, the car has been maintained exclusively by authorized Ferrari dealers and comes with a complete service history, along with Ferrari Classiche certification confirming its authenticity.

Ferrari Enzo Photos by: RM Sotheby's Ferrari LaFerrari Photo by: RM Sotheby's

LaFerrari raised the bar even higher, pairing a 6.3-liter V12 with a hybrid system inspired by Formula 1's KERS technology to produce nearly 1,000 horsepower. The example headed to Monterey, finished in Rosso Corsa with a black roof and a black leather interior, is one of just 499 cars built and one of roughly 120 delivered to the U.S. market.

The car has spent its entire life with a single owner in Colorado, who used it sparingly but maintained it meticulously. In 2025, the expensive high-voltage battery pack was replaced, and the car later received Ferrari Classiche certification—details that should give added confidence to collectors interested in one of Ferrari's earliest hybrid hypercars.

Pushing the timeline even further forward is the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Part of Ferrari's Icona series, the limited-production model reinterprets the company's 1960s sports prototypes with modern engineering, combining a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with an advanced aerodynamic package that generates downforce without relying on active systems.

Chassis 297567, finished in Giallo Triplo Strato with black stripes and Italian tricolor accents, was configured through Ferrari's Atelier program and features an extensive selection of carbon-fiber components, along with a black interior accented in yellow. Delivered new in 2024, the car has passed through the hands of just two enthusiasts and shows barely any miles, reflecting its extremely limited use.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Photo by: RM Sotheby's

Rounding out the collection is the Ferrari Luce "Chassis 0," the very first example of the new series and perhaps the most distinctive car in the entire lineup. Created as a showcase for Ferrari's Tailor Made division, the one-off model revolves around the theme of light.

Its custom-developed semi-gloss Madreperla paint produces iridescent reflections that shift from green to purple depending on the angle, while the cabin features light metallic leather and light-gray trim pieces in place of the usual black accents. White details—including the wheels, brake calipers, and even the Prancing Horse emblem—complete the striking design.

What do you think?

This example is more than just a striking piece of automotive design—it's also a vehicle for philanthropy. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Ferrari Foundation, which supports educational initiatives around the world, making the Luce a rare collector's item that combines exclusivity with a broader social mission.

Ferrari Luce Tailor Made Photo by: RM Sotheby's

Motor1's Take: Ok, maybe it's six dream Ferraris and the chance to own a seventh that gets you on Italy's good side. Regardless, every model here has a unique story to tell and will undoubtedly command serious cash.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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