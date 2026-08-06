Almost every driver has locked their keys in their car at least once. A Mazda Miata driver recently had this unfortunate experience. His method for retrieving the keys is leaving people shocked and appalled.

Miata used parts dealer @vintage.miata.part recently posted a video of his unconventional key retrieval tactic.

“Locked my keys inside my car. Good thing it’s a convertible,” he says. Then he uses a knife to stab the soft top and cut it open. Then he reaches in the hole and locks the door.

It should be noted that his bio says he specializes in selling “high-quality used parts” for Mazda Miatas. So he may have had a spare soft top lying around. Or he could've been creating a bit of rage bait.

“Did He Just Do A C-Section On A Car?”

Commenters were aghast.

One person pointed out just how fiscally irresponsible his method arguably is. “Breaking glass was much cheaper than cutting this,” they wrote.

Another commenter took the opposite position, writing, "Duct tape cheaper than a locksmith."

Prices for Miata convertible tops vary. eBay lists one aftermarket unit for 1990-2005 Miatas at $145. Another company sells them for $60-$75 with a coupon code.

More upscale units, like a model from GAHH with a heated glass window, can cost upwards of nearly $1,000. The retailer promises original factory fitment along with the same materials that came from Mazda’s factories when the car was manufactured.

It's not clear what type of cover @vintage.miata.part cut into.

This led some people to believe the post was a bit of a joke before he replaced the convertible top.

“I’m gonna go ahead and assume he finally bought a hard top replacement kit. And has been waiting to do this for a while,” one wrote.

That explanation still didn’t sit right with others who wondered why he would waste a perfectly good part.

Some people couldn't resist making jokes.

"Plot twist: it's not his car," wrote one.

Hard Top Vs Soft Top Convertibles

Soft tops offer the convenience of simply hitting a button to retract the roof and enjoy the open air. But there are practical reasons to opt for a hard top.

Endurance Warranty notes that hard tops provide better security against break-ins. As demonstrated by the Miata owner in the video, it's extremely easy to slice a soft top and access the interior. Additionally, hard tops offer better insulation and reduce wind noise. This culminates in a more pleasant driving experience when the weather doesn’t permit top-down driving.

There’s also safety considerations. If you’re ever in an accident that causes your vehicle to roll over, a soft top will offer less roll bar support than a hard top.

And then there’s the question of durability. Hard tops are designed to last longer than soft tops. So you may find yourself shelling out more money for new soft tops throughout the lifespan of your car.

What do you think?

That’s not to say there aren’t some benefits to sporting a fabric or cloth top for your car, either. Soft tops tend to give drivers more space in their vehicles to stow items. They also weigh less and can be put up and down more quickly than hard shell variants. Not to mention they often carry simpler designs. Meaning there’s less room for error/complications and the need for repairs on complex components

Motor1 has reached out to Mazda via email and @vintage.miata.parts via TikTok direct message for further comment. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

Gallery: Modified 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport With Aston Martin-Style Body 7 Source: Bring A Trailer

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