Ferrari F80 Aperta Spied For The First Time

The Breakdown The Ferrari F80 with a removable roof has been spotted outside Maranello.

It's likely to have a smaller production run than the coupe.

Ferrari could launch the F80 Aperta in 2027.

Ferrari rolled out the Amalfi Spider earlier this year and is currently putting the finishing touches on another convertible. Far more exciting, the F80 Aperta has been spotted by Derek Photography for the first time outside the Maranello factory while undergoing testing as a heavily camouflaged prototype. Although the generous disguise suggests a complete transformation compared to the coupe, most of the changes appear to be happening above the cabin.

While the Amalfi Spider has an electrically retractable roof, the F80 Aperta is expected to feature a manually removable top, just like the LaFerrari Aperta before it. Ferrari’s open-air hypercar is swapping the coupe’s fixed carbon-fiber roof for a fabric panel that owners will likely be able to stow in the trunk. It’s worth noting that its predecessor was also offered with an optional carbon-fiber roof in either an exposed-weave finish or a glossy black look.

Ferrari is building 799 coupes and, knowing the company’s modus operandi, there’s a good chance the convertible will be even rarer. It could break cover at some point in 2027, when the Italians will celebrate 80 years since the launch of their first production model, the 125 S. The first vehicle to bear the Ferrari name was also an open-top sports car. Hence, the timing feels right for the F80 Aperta to debut next year.

The F80 may have only a V6 instead of a V12, but that hasn’t deterred collectors from snapping one up. Ferrari sold all coupe allocations before the flagship even broke cover, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the Aperta also sells out instantly. Given its removable roof and potentially lower production run, we’re expecting it to command a premium over the coupe, which started at about $3.7 million before options.

The F80 Aperta is one of 20 models due by the end of 2030, alongside the hugely controversial electric Luce, the 12Cilindri Manuale with a simulated manual gearbox, and possibly a 296 Challenge Stradale as a road-going version of the 296 Challenge race car. A new ultra-exclusive model from the Icona series is also likely to arrive, presumably with a V12 engine like the Monza SP1/SP2 and the Daytona SP3.

Speaking of the Luce, Ferrari has shut down rumors that it's pressuring its wealthiest buyers to order the EV to secure build slots for its most exclusive models. The F80 Aperta will almost certainly be one of them, but Maranello insists these high-end cars don't come with Luce strings attached.

Ferrari F80 20 Source: Ferrari

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: An Aperta version is the logical next step for Ferrari as it expands the F80 lineup. Whether it will actually use this suffix remains unclear, as recent trademarks filed in Italy suggest it could instead be called the F80 Targa or F80 Roadster.

If trademark filings are anything to go by, reports of a hardcore XX version could prove accurate, as the company has secured the rights to the F80 XX and FXX 80 nameplates. Any XX-badged model without the Stradale designation would be reserved exclusively for the track.

Source: Derek Photography / Instagram

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy