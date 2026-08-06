Porsche's Latest One-Off Is A Fair Dinkum Aussie Tribute

Porsche has been on a streak of lovely one-offs and few-offs through its Sonderwunsch customization program, from the Toy Story cars to the Earls Court 51 Edition, and many more. This time, the company is taking its talents Down Under.

Dubbed the 911 Turbo S "Land Down Under" edition, the custom build celebrates 75 years of Porsche’s official presence in Australia. It features a collection of custom details inspired by the region, including landscapes, wildlife, and culture. And it looks gorgeous.

Photo by: Porsche

From Australia, With Love

Based on the latest 992.2-generation 911 Turbo S, the special commission was a collaboration between Porsche Cars Australia and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. While it may look like a simple silver sports car from a distance, the details reveal a much more elaborate design.

The centerpiece is Porsche’s custom Chromaflair gradient paintwork, which combines two colors developed specifically for the project. The lower half of the car features Terra Australis Red, while the upper section wears Southern Cross Blue.

Photos by: Porsche Photos by: Porsche

Depending on the lighting and how you’re looking at it, the finish shifts through shades inspired by Australia’s deserts, skies, and natural landscapes. The hand-applied paint required more than 300 hours of work.

The exterior also features hidden artwork created by Sydney-based artist Werner Bronkhorst. Small illustrations inspired by Australian scenery and wildlife are placed throughout the car, including a few clever touches on the wheels.

13 Source: Porsche

Emu In The Sky

Porsche continued the Australian theme inside with a cabin finished in Dark Night Blue leather, Coolibah Brown accents, and Silky Oak wood trim. The seats feature 14,417 perforations arranged in a custom pattern, while topographical graphics inspired by the Blue Mountains appear throughout the interior.

The highlight is likely the embroidered headliner, which depicts the southern hemisphere night sky above Uluru as it appeared in 1951—the year Porsche officially arrived in Australia. Porsche even added a clever “See ya later, mate,” underneath the spoiler, which makes sense given what’s under the hood—er, bonnet.

The latest 911 Turbo uses Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six hybrid, producing 710 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It can sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds, and on to a top speed of over 200 miles per hour.

What do you think?

Like most Sonderwunsch creations, the 911 Turbo S "Land Down Under" will remain a one-off and won’t be offered for sale as a regular production model. Still, it serves as another stunning example of what Porsche is able to create.

Motor1’s Take: Porsche has always been good at turning customer fantasies into reality, and the 911 Turbo S "Land Down Under" is no exception. Even though it’s more subtle than some of the company’s recent creations, it still lives up to the Sonderwunsch name.

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