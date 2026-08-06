Volkswagen Can't Quit Coupe SUVs, With A New One On The Way

THE BREAKDOWN: A new Atlas Cross Sport is coming soon.

The Cross Sport will likely share most parts with the regular Atlas.

The Atlas Cross Sport seems to have survived lineup cuts at Volkswagen.

Great news, coupe SUV fans—Volkswagen has confirmed the arrival of the next-generation Atlas Cross Sport. The swoopy SUV will be unveiled in less than a week, on August 10, 2026.

​

The Cross Sport has been in the Volkswagen lineup since 2018, serving as the coupe-SUV version of the brand’s top-selling Atlas. However, unlike the traditional Atlas, with its seven-seat capabilities, the Cross Sport only seats five due to its sloping roofline.

2027 Volkswagen Atlas Photo by: Volkswagen

What do you think?

Volkswagen revealed the second-generation Atlas in April for the 2027 model year, but since then, the company has been hush-hush as to whether or not the Atlas Cross Sport would return. The SUV sold just over 31,500 units in 2025, less than half of the over 71,000 units the regular Atlas sold in the same period of time.

​

But it seems despite the large difference in sales between both models, the Atlas Cross Sport will remain in Volkswagen's lineup, even as the brand grapples with cutting underperforming models due to financial woes.

​

The upcoming Atlas Cross Sport is expected to look nearly identical to the already released Atlas, albeit with a sloped roofline, as seen in the teaser image provided by Volkswagen. Mechanically, we can assume it will have the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine seen in the regular Atlas, with both front and all-wheel drive powertrain options.

Motor1's Take: The Atlas Cross Sport has always been one of those vehicles we do not understand the appeal of, as it takes away the seven-seat practicality of the regular Atlas, without adding any extra performance or sporting potential that other coupe-SUVs have. But given the new Atlas has a sharper look and more power, we are eager to see if the body can start writing checks that the powertrain can cash.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy