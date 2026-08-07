Vote Now: Colin McRae’s Subaru Impreza Could Become A Lego Set

THE BREAKDOWN Fan-designed Lego Ideas model recreates Colin McRae’s Subaru Impreza WRC.

Needs 10,000 supporters on Lego Ideas to trigger review for potential production.

Proposal includes the 555 blue-and-gold livery and a Colin McRae minifigure.

Colin McRae’s blue and gold Subaru Impreza World Rally Championship car has been recreated in diecasts, video games, even tattoos. Now there’s a fan-designed Lego version of the 555-liveried rally icon climbing the Lego Ideas charts, and your vote could help decide if it ever hits store shelves. The project is already live on Lego’s crowd-voting platform and is pulling in support from rally and brick fans alike.

The build recreates McRae’s Impreza WRC coupe in its classic Subaru World Rally Team look. Fans are watching one number in particular: the supporter count. Hit the platform’s 10,000-vote threshold and Lego’s team has to take a serious look at whether this becomes an official kit.

Gallery: Lego Ideas Subaru Impreza WRC & Colin McRae 14 Source: Lego Ideas

Colin McRae Subaru Impreza WRC Lego Ideas Project

The Lego Ideas submission takes on the Impreza WRC that McRae made famous and turns it into a detailed display model. The designer set out to “build from scratch” a version that rally fans recognize instantly, from the stance to the body style, while still using standard Lego building techniques and elements that fit within the company’s normal toolbox.

According to coverage of the project, the set uses 1,925 pieces and is already live on Lego Ideas right now, meaning anyone with a free Lego account can support it. The creator pitches it as a way to turn a genuine rally legend into an official Lego product, joining other motorsport-inspired sets in the Ideas ecosystem alongside builds like the fan-favorite Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept.

This isn’t the first time the designer has pushed for a McRae Impreza in brick form. An earlier Subaru Impreza WRC project by the same creator previously gathered the full 10,000 supporters and advanced to Lego’s Second 2025 Review Stage, only to be rejected during the official review. The current "Subaru Impreza WRC & Colin McRae" proposal effectively gives the concept a second run at becoming a boxed set for fans who missed out on past rally legends, whether in Lego form or as a real Prodrive-built Impreza rally car.

Colin McRae Subaru Impreza WRC Lego Ideas Project Photo by: Lego Ideas

What Has To Happen Next

Visually, the design leans hard into what made the real 555 Impreza so memorable. The digital prototype wears the classic blue Subaru World Rally Team livery layout, with yellow graphics, gold wheels, a hood scoop, and extra spotlights mounted on the front bumper. It sits on a modular base with three display “modes” that nod to rally photography: a sideways drift, a cresting jump, and a service-park scene, each rearranging scenery elements around the same car.

The proposal includes a Colin McRae minifigure and swap-able background pieces to change where the car is “driving.” For rally fans who know every stage of Monte Carlo and Finland by heart, that attention to small details is what makes the Lego concept feel like more than just another blue sports coupe in brick form.

On the process side, the numbers are simple but strict. The McRae Impreza project needs 10,000 supporters on Lego Ideas before the company will formally review it for potential production. Once it crosses that line within the allowed time window, Lego’s internal team evaluates whether the design is buildable at scale, how complex and expensive it would be to produce, and whether licensing is realistic, including approvals from Subaru and whoever controls rights to McRae’s name and likeness.

What do you think?

If a project survives that review, Lego negotiates the necessary licenses and turns it into a boxed set sold worldwide. The fan designer then gets credit on the packaging, ten copies of the finished set, and a share of the net sales, while buyers get another officially licensed rally machine to park on the shelf. For now, the job for Impreza and McRae fans is straightforward: log in, cast a vote, and see if this Subaru can clear the Ideas review stages that stopped its predecessor.

Motor1's Take: A previous McRae Impreza Ideas build made it to review and still got turned down, so this refined version will be a good test of whether rally nostalgia and sharper detailing are enough to finally push a Subaru WRC set into Lego’s lineup.

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