SRT Solved The Hurricane Engine's Turbo Lag Issue With A New Technology

THE BREAKDOWN SRT has unveiled the eBoost Air e-compressor to eliminate turbo lag.

The system sits upstream of the exhaust-driven turbos and is designed to generate 10 psi within 650 milliseconds.

The eBoost Air e-compressor is just an SRT concept for now, with no plans for production yet.

Turbochargers are an easy way for automakers to increase engine output, but they're not perfect. Larger turbochargers need higher engine RPMs, while at low RPMs, the exhaust pressure is too weak to spool the turbos properly.

So, SRT created a solution: the eBoost Air e-compressor.

SRT unveiled the concept today to the media attached to Stellantis’ twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six high-output engine, which lives inside the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. Officials were adamant that the system is still just a prototype and far from production-ready. It took SRT just seven weeks to take the eBoost Air compressor from concept to running prototype.

The system consists of three main components: the 48-volt e-compressor, a bypass valve, and an energy-storage device. Positioned upstream of the exhaust-driven turbochargers, the eBoost Air directs air into a secondary intake path to the e-compressor via an electronically controlled bypass valve (similar to a throttle body) to build boost rapidly.

Within 650 milliseconds, the eBoost Air system can generate 10 PSI and reach 90 percent of its maximum torque, but the energy storage device limits its runtime. In the Grand Cherokee prototype, the eBoost Air runs for about three seconds, but this is still just a concept. SRT's vice president of propulsion who led the project, Joel Baker, said:

'This is real torque, it’s available, and you feel it in your seat. It’s a real difference... The acceleration is unbelievable. It has exceeded my wildest thoughts.'

Real-World Applications

Jeep Grand Cherokee prototype with SRT eBoost Air E-Compressor. Photo by: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

The prototype engine in the Grand Cherokee makes about 90 more horsepower than the standard Hurricane HO, putting it at around 640 hp. The torque output is also up to about 600 pound-feet as compared to the standard 531 lb-ft.

The extra power comes from a slight reduction in the compression ratio, calibration adjustments, and unspecified changes to the driveline. The eBoost system helps reduce turbo lag, especially the kind generated by larger turbos. Baker continued:

'I'm excited for where this can go. Because of this low end of torque, it opens up a whole bunch of opportunities. It’s so new to us, we’ve just started to exploit those potentials, and we are not anywhere near finished.'

Now that SRT has a proof of concept, the next step is to refine the system further, including decisions about the energy storage device. It is also exploring how customers could use the feature. Baker added:

'Obviously, the bigger the energy storage device, the more hits you can get out.'

What do you think?

SRT wouldn’t reveal if this is a product heading into production vehicles or something available for the aftermarket. It could also theoretically fit the Hurricane 4 engine, but nothing has been confirmed.

6 Source: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

Motor1's Take: Turbo lag is a problem, and while SRT could have went for electronic turbochargers, the division opted for this solution due to its simplicity. So long as the system works as intended, it looks like SRT has given Dodge, Ram, and Jeep a nifty feature to improve their vehicles' driving performance.

Source: SRT

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