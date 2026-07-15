THE BREAKDOWN Volvo is rumored to be working on a new sedan and wagon model.

It would use the SPA3 platform from the EX60.

It's to start in the low-$50,000 range and arrive in 2028.

Swedish automaker Volvo is all-in on crossovers and SUVs, with the brand's only wagon model, the V60 Cross Country, set to leave the lineup after 2026. Volvo may not be done with station wagons and sedans for long, though.

According to sources who spoke with Automotive News, a model for each body style is reportedly being developed for Europe. And it may not be too difficult to homologate them for the United States.

Volvo V60

These new vehicles would both be underpinned by Volvo's SPA3 electric architecture, the same one that underpins the EX60 crossover. SPA3 features an 800-volt architecture, enabling fast charging speeds up to 370 kilowatts. The EX60 P12 even features up to 400 miles of range, making it one of the longest-distance vehicles in its segment.

Assuming these vehicles retain the same battery and electric motor specs as the EX60, we can expect anywhere from 369 to 612 horsepower. These models could potentially have a shorter wheelbase, limiting the battery size and thus decreasing the total range.

The source believes the sedan and wagon models would have -60 or -70 badging, and the latter could spawn a lifted Cross Country model like the EX60. Volvo currently has an electric sedan in other markets called the ES90, so a smaller model could be badged as the ES60. As for the wagon, it may be called the EV60.

Pricing would start in the low-$50,000 range, meaning these cars would be a bit more expensive than the Tesla Model 3 Premium All-Wheel Drive and the new Lexus ES 350e. It's unclear if Volvo would offer them with rear-drive versions, or only as AWD versions with a dual-motor setup.

Sedans and wagons are not huge sellers in the US, so volumes are only expected to be around 10,000 units per year when they arrive in 2028.

Return Of The Wagon?

This new rumor comes very shortly after Volvo dropped sedans and wagons from its lineup, discontinuing models like the S90, V90, V90 Cross Country, V60, and V60 Cross Country. Crossovers and SUVs are typically not hot sellers, but some luxury automakers can generate strong sales from sedans and even wagons. BMW has seen success with its M5 Touring, splitting sales 50:50 with the sedan model.

Volvo has not officially confirmed any new models on the SPA3 platform, but the company's leadership has hinted it could build vehicles that aren't SUVs.

What do you think?

"Probably the US consumers know better, but I think we believe that the market may have gone a bit too far into a single SUV market. I don't think 10 years from now, we will only have SUVs from Volvo," Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson told Motor1 two months ago.

Motor1's Take: Electric sedans and especially electric wagons are rare in the US, so we would love to see Volvo enter the market. The SPA3 platform offers class-leading technology that would make the ES60 and EV60 instant winners if they came at an affordable price.

Source: Automotive News

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