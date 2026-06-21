Volvo Just Made Charging Your EV Way Easier

Tesla owners may scoff at how long this took, but Volvo owners can finally pay to charge their electric vehicles just by plugging in. The Plug & Charge feature is now available on the Volvo EX90 SUV, and it will be ready on the Volvo EX60 when that model arrives later this year, sporting up to 400 miles of range.

For the uninitiated, Plug & Charge is a feature that automatically initiates payment for a charging session as soon as you connect the plug. Without it, EV owners typically need to trigger a charging session by swiping a credit card on the stall or opening a mobile app for the specific charging network.

Tesla Superchargers notoriously do not have screens or a method for accepting payment, which is why they rely on the Tesla app for non-Tesla vehicles or Plug & Charge for Tesla vehicles. The EX60 can natively use Superchargers because it has an NACS port, though Tesla’s V3 stations can not reach the car’s 370-kilowatt peak charging speed.

Volvo EX60 Photo by: Volvo

In fact, speaking at the launch of the EX60, a Volvo powertrain engineer told Motor1 to expect only a 120-kW peak on a 400-volt charger since the car needs to run its rear inverter to convert the current to 800-volt. 150 kW charging on a Tesla Supercharger will come later. The EX90 can also use Tesla chargers with a CCS-to-NACS adapter.

In addition to Tesla stations, Plug & Charge for Volvo will also be available at IONNA locations in the US, which currently have 400 kW stalls to take advantage of the EX60's 16-minute 10 to 80 percent charge time. The built-in Google Automotive System and Volvo Cars App will be able to find these charging stations and build routes that take you to them along your route.

What do you think?

"The EX60 and EX90 reflect Volvo Cars' vision for the future of mobility—vehicles that combine safety, sustainability, and human-centric technology," said Jim Nichols, Head of Product, Technology & Consumer Offer, Volvo Car Americas. "With the addition of Plug & Charge, Volvo drivers can enjoy an even more seamless ownership experience, making public charging as simple as plugging in and walking away."

Motor1's Take: Volvo is playing catch-up concerning Plug & Charge availability, but the EX60 appears to be a ground-breaking EV in terms of charging specifications and range. With up to 400 miles of range and a 370 kW peak speed, it should be extremely competitive.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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