According to one longtime Toyota dealer, there's nothing wrong with the Toyota Tundra, even though you’ll rarely find one for sale on the lot of his Oregon dealership. The problem, he says, is all about the personality type of the typical person who owns one.

In a viral TikTok clip from Chadwick Stouffair (@chadwickstouffair), owner of Stouffair Motors in Hillsboro, Oregon, he explains that he happily sells lots of other Toyota truck models but has avoided the Tundra for more than a decade. The reason, he cautiously explains, is that Tundra buyers tend to have some personality traits he’d rather avoid.

“They're very rude,” he said in the clip that’s been viewed more than 18,000 times. “They try to run you off the road all the time. They are typically in an age demographic that is very pretentious, know-it-alls.”

‘Because Of The People’

Stouffair went on to explain that those opinions weren't formed during the dealership's first few years when Tundras were a regular part of the inventory. Gradually, he said, he decided they weren't worth pursuing as part of his vehicle and customer mix.

He stresses that his criticism isn't aimed at the truck itself and adds that he still occasionally ends up with one when a customer trades it in. The important variable was his willingness to go looking for them, explaining, "The reason I don't buy them is because of the people specifically."

He stops just short of saying every Tundra owner fits the stereotype but is clearly throwing a lot of shade.

"I'm not hating completely on every Tundra person," he added. "There's probably some great ones out there; I haven't met them."

The clip quickly turned into a debate over whether Stouffair had unwisely picked a fight with one of Toyota's most loyal customer bases.

Some viewers thought he had the wrong truck entirely. "That's crazy because out of the ones you listed I almost always see the ego going to the Tacoma drivers," one commenter wrote.

Others wanted more than anecdotes. "Let's see some proof to that statement," another viewer challenged.

Stouffair stood by his words, responding that viewers were free to do their own research and insisting his opinion came from years of firsthand experience selling Toyota trucks.

Another commenter suggested that, rather than difficult customers, economics might be driving the dealership's strategy. "Tundras are super expensive," he wrote. "Nobody is selling them cheap or trading them in for your offer. For that reason you won't make much profit."

Stouffair countered with numbers from his own business.

"I bought 43 Tundras last year from trade-ins," he replied. "I sent 38 of them to auction."

While Stouffair framed the issue as one of customer personalities, the Tacoma and Tundra are built for noticeably different buyers. The Tacoma is Toyota's midsize pickup, while the Tundra competes in the full-size segment against trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado, offering greater towing capability, payload, and passenger space.

Who Are Tundra Fans?

Research suggests owners of both models tend to be unusually loyal. An iSeeCars study ranked the Tacoma and Tundra as the two most-loved trucks in America based on long-term ownership, with both finishing well above the pickup average for owners keeping their vehicles for 15 years or more.

It’s important not to extrapolate Stouffair's negative view of Tundra buyers into larger assumptions about a genuine pattern for all Tundra owners. His comments are based on anecdotal observations rather than any published research into the personalities of Tundra owners.

And it’s possible he’s playing up his opinions for the sake of drawing a crowd on social media by stirring the pot of ardent Toyota fans.

He never argues the Tundra is a bad truck. The full-size pickup has built a reputation for durability and resale value, and owner-loyalty studies suggest many buyers are happy enough with the truck to keep it for years.

What do you think?

Even with all the accolades for the Tundra imprint, Stouffair says his inventory decisions are driven as much by the likely customers as the vehicles themselves, a philosophy that struck many viewers as unusual for a business whose goal is to sell as many cars as possible.

Motor1 reached out to Stouffair via direct message and email and to Toyota via email. We’ll update this if they respond.

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